Rohit Sharma Returns As Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2027 | See Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 27 November 2026 6:03 pm Published at: 27 November 2026 6:02 pm Updated on:

Mumbai Indians have officially reappointed Rohit Sharma as captain for the IPL 2027 season, marking a dramatic full-circle moment for the five-time champions. The confirmation of his reappointment is a subtle nod to his five titles and iconic jersey number 45. The decision comes three years after Hardik Pandya replaced him ahead of IPL 2024. Following Hardik’s high-profile trade to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, the franchise chose proven leadership over experimentation. Despite having strong internal candidates like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma, the management and newly appointed head coach Kieron Pollard turned back to the veteran who led MI to glory between 2013 and 2020. As Mumbai Indians enter their landmark 20th season, Rohit’s return brings tactical calm, dressing-room stability, and renewed hope of ending a six-year trophy drought.