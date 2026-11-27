He still wanted to play. "This was a very crucial match. It was a do-or-die game that we had to win at any cost. I was not doing well, but I knew that I was in form. I have scored runs in the last two matches (an unbeaten 93 against Assam and 78 against Puducherry). So, I told my team, ‘Regardless of what happens to me, please let me play this match and take my team to the next stage.’ Fortunately, we have a very good medical team in Kerala, so they guided me on what medication to take before the game," he said.