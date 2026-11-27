Mohammed Azharuddeen hit a 57-ball 101 against Himachal Pradesh in New Chandigarh
Keralam won by 67 runs in the must-win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match
Azharuddeen played despite fever, headache, sore throat and a runny nose
Kerala stayed alive in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title race after Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 57-ball 101 against Himachal Pradesh in a must-win match. Kerala and Himachal went into the game level on points. The loser would have bowed out of the race for a maiden SMAT title.
Azharuddeen's century powered Keralam to a 67-run win and kept the dream alive.
Illness Before Knockout
Azharuddeen woke up on Thursday feeling unwell.
"I had all sorts of problems," Azharuddeen told The Indian Express from New Chandigarh. He said the illness had yet to loosen its grip and that he needed medicine in the morning and again in the evening.
"I was under the weather. I had fever, headache, sore throat, runny nose, all kinds, basically," he said. Kerala went into the game four points adrift of Himachal, and defeat would have ended their hopes of a maiden SMAT title.
He still wanted to play. "This was a very crucial match. It was a do-or-die game that we had to win at any cost. I was not doing well, but I knew that I was in form. I have scored runs in the last two matches (an unbeaten 93 against Assam and 78 against Puducherry). So, I told my team, ‘Regardless of what happens to me, please let me play this match and take my team to the next stage.’ Fortunately, we have a very good medical team in Kerala, so they guided me on what medication to take before the game," he said.
Century Under Pressure
The first five overs brought 76 runs. Azharuddeen tore into Harshit Sandal with five straight boundaries—four fours and a six.
Rohan Kunnummal fell in the last over of the powerplay. Azharuddeen kept going and added 77 runs in 40 deliveries with Sanju Samson, pushing Kerala firmly ahead.
Samson departed before the landmark arrived. When Azharuddeen reached his hundred, he turned to the dugout and pointed to the sticker on his bat that read "Samson".
Samson's Gesture
The assumption since has been simple—that Azharuddeen was thanking Samson for gifting him the bat. Azharuddeen said that part was true, but added that it was not the reason for the gesture.
"Everyone thinks I pointed out Sanju bhai’s name because I played with his bat. It is true that I played with his bat, but it is not why I did that gesture," he said. "Ever since my Under-19 days, I have played with the bats that Sanju bhai has gifted me. This is not something new. But he actually gave up his batting position just for me."
The explanation follows.
"You see, Sanju bhai is a world-class opener. We all know that. He won India a T20 World Cup while opening the innings. But I have also been in good form as an opener. I scored plenty of runs in the Kerala Cricket League (596, he finished as the leading run-scorer). Before SMAT, he called me and said: ‘Be ready to open the innings, because you’ve been doing well there. I will drop down to number three instead.’ I was waiting for my hundred to point his name out on my bat today, because of what he has done for me," he said.
Dressing Room Impact
"Batting with Sanju bhai is always special. He has known me for the last 15 years and has guided me at every step. It is the same when we bat together. He guides me on which bowlers to go after, when to take singles and when to play big shots. It makes my life easier," Azharuddeen said.
Azharuddeen’s account tied the innings to that support. On a day he played through fever and other illness, that backing helped Keralam stay in contention for a first SMAT title.