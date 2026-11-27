Jamie Overton returned figures of 4-1-12-5 at the Gabba to become the second England bowler with a men's T20I five-for
He dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nikhil Chaudhary, and Ben Dwarshuis to trigger two Australian collapses
Australia were bowled out for 108, their lowest men's T20I total at home, with Sam Harper top-scoring with 26
England pacer Jamie Overton delivered a sensational spell on Friday, November 27, skittling Australia for just 108 in the third T20I.
Bowling at the Gabba in Brisbane, Overton finished his four-over quota with figures of 4-1-12-5, becoming only the second England bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is. Sam Curran was the only player on the list before Overton joined him.
Overton scalped Jake Fraser-McGurk as his first wicket of the day, and the storm didn't stop there. He sent Tim David, Joel Davies, Nikhil Chaudhary, and Ben Dwarshuis back to the pavilion to complete his five-for.
He also became only the third bowler in T20Is to take a five-for against Australia. Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis and Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz were the first two bowlers to do so.
Australia's Innings
Australia's innings was wrapped up for 108. Sam Harper top-scored for Australia with 26.
Australia's innings started well despite Mitchell Marsh (11) falling cheaply. Jake Fraser-McGurk (22), along with Sam Harper, steadied the innings before Liam Dawson dismissed the latter.
Australia never really recovered from the blow, which triggered a collapse as the hosts slipped from 55/2 to 92/6. A second collapse followed, resulting in Australia's lowest T20I total at home.