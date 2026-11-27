Jamie Overton took 5/12 in Brisbane to bowl Australia out for 108, joining Sam Curran in England's exclusive T20I club

Australia never really recovered from the blow, which triggered a collapse as the hosts slipped from 55/2 to 92/6. A second collapse followed, resulting in Australia's lowest T20I total at home.

He also became only the third bowler in T20Is to take a five-for against Australia . Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis and Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz were the first two bowlers to do so.

Overton scalped Jake Fraser-McGurk as his first wicket of the day, and the storm didn't stop there. He sent Tim David, Joel Davies, Nikhil Chaudhary, and Ben Dwarshuis back to the pavilion to complete his five-for.

Bowling at the Gabba in Brisbane, Overton finished his four-over quota with figures of 4-1-12-5, becoming only the second England bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is. Sam Curran was the only player on the list before Overton joined him.

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