Pakistan Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd T20I: Saim, Babar's Fifties; Nawaz' Fifer Helps Men In Green Secure Whitewash

Pakistan beat Australia by 111 runs in the 3rd T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to seal a 3-0 whitewash and series victory. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Australia live score 3rd T20I 2026 updates PAK vs AUS match highlights Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan's Shadab Khan, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Sean Abbott during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 01, 2026. PAK dismantle the Aussies in the 3rd T20I by 11 runs to clinch the three-match series by 3-0. After electing to bat first, Pakistan set a mammoth target of 208 runs on the back of scintillating knocks by opener Saim Ayub (56) and Babar Azam (50*). In response, AUS were bundled for just 96 in 16.5 overs to lose the match by a staggering 111-run margin. Mohammad Nawaz picked up a five-wicket haul to derail Australia's chase and win the series for their team. Check out the highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Pakistan’s third and final T20I against Australia. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Lead 2-0

Pakistan have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They have secured comprehensive wins over Australia in the first two T20Is and will aim for a whitewash in the third. This will provide them confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup. Australia meanwhile, will not want to return empty handed.

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Accused Usman Tariq Of Chucking

In the 2nd T20I on Saturday, Usman Tariq dismissed Cameron Green. Green was taking on the spinners when Tariq bowled a side-arm delivery and Green could only slice it while slog sweeping. While going back to the dressing room, Green gestured that Tariq was chucking. You can see the viral video here.

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Squads 

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK Win Toss! 

Toss Update: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe(w), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 14/1 (1.5)

Australia starts of with both their spinners and the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is already showing signs of turn and grip. Matt Short lures Fakhar Zaman to dance down the track but the miscued shot only gets height and Cameron Green settles to take a comfortable catch. Australia get their first breakthrough.

PAK 14/1 (1.5)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 39/2 (4)

Ben Dwarshuis joins the attack and removes Salman Ali Agha. The Pakistan skipper had the potential to damage Australia but he loses his wicket in the first over of pace. Slower one on the off-stump and Salman tried to drag it to the onside. Doesn't get the connection and the mid-on fielder accepts an easy catch.

PAK 39/2 (4)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 69/2 (7)

Babar Azam joins the party along with Saim Ayub. Till now, Saim was the one who was taking charge of the attack and hitting the boundaries. Now as Adam Zampa lands one short, Babar goes to the backfoot and launches it over mid-wicket. Despite the two losses, Pakistan have got a good start here.

PAK 69/2 (7)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 89/2 (9)

Saim Ayub displays another strong performance as he scores another half-century and this time in only 30 balls. He has never allowed the Australian spinners to settle and targeted them regularly to plunder big overs. He reaches his half-century with a boundary and powers Pakistan to a strong place.

PAK 89/2 (9)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 107/3 (12)

Finally Saim Ayub departs and it had to be a stunning diving catch to dismiss him. Goes against Matthew Kuhnemann with a slog sweep. The ball doesn't arrive to the bat and gets only the toe end on it. Matthew Renshaw runs in and dives to only get his fingers under the ball. Important breakthrough this for Australia.

PAK 107/3 (12)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 137/4 (15)

Khawaja Nafay came to the crease with the idea of going all out and he took on Cameron Green first. Then his target shifted to Cooper Connolly as Nafay hit him for another six. But Connolly has the last laugh as he made Nafay miscue one and Matt Short takes an easy catch at long-on. A lot of to and fro between the two sides. Pakistan set themselves for a big finish now.

PAK 137/4 (15)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 175/4 (18)

What an over for Pakistan as the 18th goes for 15 runs, pushing them to 175/4 and firmly in control of the chase. Shadab Khan completely swung momentum with back-to-back sixes to start the over, reading the length early and clearing the boundary with authority.

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 207/6 (20)

Pakistan produces another solid batting performance on a rather difficult surface. Babar Azam anchors the innings throughout from one end and scores a half-century. Sam Ayub gave Pakistan a solid start through his half-century as well. Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan played impactful cameos. Australia will have a steep task in hand to chase down Pakistan's total.

 PAK 207/6 (20)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AUS 17/3 (3)

Pakistan have got the better of Australia and thrown themselves ahead in the game in the first three overs of their defence. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw, while Matt Short falls prey to Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan has been dominating throughout the entire series and this game was no different.

AUS 17/3 (3)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AUS 41/3 (3)

Pakistan secure the upper hand over Australia in the powerplay. They have scalped three wickets against Australia in a steep chase and they are the ones who are controlling the tempo now. No looseners from Naseem Shah in the last over of the powerplay and the hosts close out the sixth over without any event. Australia under pressure here.

AUS 41/3 (3)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AUS 60/3 (9)

Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis are trying to keep the ship steady but they are barely able to accelerate considering they are chasing a big score. Shadab Khan giving the ball some flight and it is turning sharp of the deck. The batters are not able to land any big shot with the ball gripping like that. Pakistan still in control.

AUS 60/3 (9)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AUS 75/5 (12)

Australia's hopes continue to spiral down as they face the same fate they have received in the last two matches. The pitch is gripping and turning for the Pakistan spinners, unlike the Aussie bowlers and the batters are struggling. They have now lost half the side as Mohammad Nawaz cleans up both Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green. Australia down to their last reserves of batting.

AUS 75/5 (12)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AUS 87/8 (15)

Pakistan are staring at another victory. It is Mohammad Nawaz who strikes twice in the same over yet again and almost ensures Pakistan's victory yet again. Josh Phillipe was trying to keep the fight on, but once he fell, in the same over Cooper Connolly got stumped. Later, Abrar Ahmed trapped Mitchell Owen LBW and now the tailenders are in for Australia. Nawaz also completes his five-wicket haul.

AUS 87/8 (15)

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK Win! 

That's It! Australia collapse and Pakistan secure a mammoth 111-run victory. A solid bowling performance from the Pakistan bowlers yet again and Australia barely had any answer. The pitch was not a 200-pitch but the Pakistan batters bulldozed their way through it. Then they showed their craft with the ball and wrapped up Australia for 96. Pakistan look ominous with the dominance they showed in this match. Australia, meanwhile, need to work on all departments.

PAK 207/6(20)

AUS 96(16.5)

Published At:
Tags

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus