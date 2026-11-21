Australian all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary stunned everyone with an outrageous one-handed six against England in the first T20I at the MCG on Saturday, November 21.
Chaudhary, batting on 32 at the time, shuffled across his stumps as the ball hurried onto his body. Looking to pull, he was rushed for pace and improvised a remarkable one-handed ramp-pull with sheer wrist work to send it sailing over the ropes.
One of the commentators could be heard saying, "How has he done that?"
What Happened In The Match?
Australia beat England by three wickets in the opening T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday night to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Chasing 188, Jack Edwards kept his nerve and sealed the win with a boundary off a full toss and one ball to spare.
Australia finished on 191 for 7 in reply to England’s 187 for 9. It was a dramatic finish at a venue where the hosts have now won all four of their recent T20Is against England.
Nikhil Chaudhary was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, picking up two wickets with the ball before smashing 66 runs with the bat.
Asked how it felt to win the award, and whether he had ever imagined earning Player of the Match honours for Australia, Chaudhary said, "No, man, never imagined that. And my parents came over from India last night, so there's nothing better than getting a Man of the Match against them, and it's their first game watching me play as well."