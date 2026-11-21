Australia Survive Late Collapse To Snatch Last-Over T20I Thriller Against England

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 November 2026 6:59 pm

Australia edged England by three wickets with one ball to spare in a tense 1st T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 21, 2026. Asked to bat first, England posted 187/9 in 20 overs. Skipper Harry Brook led the charge with a blistering 65 off 28 balls (four fours, six sixes), while Tom Banton added 39 off 22 and Jordan Cox 27 off 20. Nikhil Chaudhary (2/21) and Jack Edwards (2/27) anchored Australia's bowling effort. In reply, Australia lost early wickets before Chaudhary slammed an explosive 66 off 38 deliveries (six fours, two sixes) to tilt the chase. Supported by captain Mitchell Marsh (37), Sam Harper (32), and a late 25 off 11 from Edwards, the hosts reached 191/7 in 19.5 overs. Will Jacks took 2/29 for England, but Player of the Match Chaudhary’s all-round display gave Australia a 1-0 series lead.