Darren Lehmann rejected Cameron Bancroft's claim that he knew about the sandpaper plan during the 2018 South Africa tour
Bancroft said a dressing-room discussion took place at Port Elizabeth and that all players and coaches were present
Lehmann said he did not remember the alleged meeting and was not privy to every team conversation
Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has denied knowing about the use of sandpaper during the 2018 Test series against South Africa, reopening the dispute over who inside the camp knew about the plan.
The denial follows a 4,000-word statement from Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera using sandpaper on that tour. Bancroft wrote that the entire team, including the bowling group, knew about the plan to tamper with the ball during the three-Test tour of South Africa in 2018.
Lehmann, now Northamptonshire head coach, has directly contradicted Bancroft's account. The renewed row comes after Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced there will be an independent forum for 'Sandpapergate', without launching a fresh investigation or imposing new sanctions.
Bancroft's Allegations
Bancroft laid out his most direct claim yet.
He wrote that a dressing-room discussion about sandpaper took place on day three of the second Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. According to Bancroft, all players and coaches were present when media manager Kate Hutchinson objected to the plan to alter the ball.
"Boof [Lehmann's nickname] shouted on the walkie talkie 'get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now'," Bancroft wrote in his statement on Wednesday.
"In my opinion, if he didn't know he wouldn't have said that. And if it wasn't clear enough before, then it was obvious now. Once again. WE ALL KNEW."
Lehmann's Denials
Lehmann rejected that version.
Asked about the alleged meeting described by Bancroft, Lehmann said: "No [I don't remember that]."
He added that not everyone was part of every conversation inside the team setup. "Everyone talks about meetings at the moment. There's a whole heap of meetings with different conversations going on - some people are privy to them and some people are not.
"I'm not privy to every conversation or meeting."
Lehmann was also asked about claims in Usman Khawaja's book that a member of the coaching staff told the team to use any means necessary to get reverse swing from the ball. On whether that referred to him or bowling coach David Saker, Lehmann said: "I don't understand that statement as such.
"I didn't give that statement. I didn't get that question posed to me. I can't comment for anyone else."
He was then asked whether he was present for a conversation in which then vice-captain David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper. Lehmann said: "I can't remember being present during that conversation.
"It was eight and a half years ago. You'll have to ask those people.
"That's the issue - I have my version and that's where I stand."
Punishment Debate
Lehmann also questioned the way the punishments fell.
Warner and Steve Smith were stripped of their leadership positions and banned for a year after the scandal. Bancroft received a nine-month ban.
Asked whether it was fair that blame centred on those three players, Lehmann said: "Probably not.
"It's so long ago, and that was the decision that was made - we just have to respect that.
"It's not ideal for anyone. For me, the punishment didn't fit the crime - but it was a bad time, and I take responsibility for that."
Wider Fallout
The dispute has widened again.
Khawaja's book brought fresh attention to claims that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper. He also alleged that ball-tampering discussions were held "openly and lightheartedly" across the squad, involving batters, bowlers, coaches and the wider team.
Those claims line up with Bancroft's account and with comments from former seamer Chadd Sayers, who said "everyone in that [2018] side" was aware of the ball-tampering.
David Warner took to his Instagram to back Usman Khawaja's claims the entire team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plan against South Africa.
David Saker left the Australia coaching staff in 2019 after the scandal broke. He later joined England's coaching team for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Ashes.
Cricket Australia has meanwhile backed Pat Cummins, who received "unanimous support" to continue as Test and ODI captain on Saturday. Cummins called Khawaja's claims "complete and utter nonsense" during a 68-minute press conference on Friday of last week.
Josh Hazlewood then criticised the "pile on" against Cummins and said he would consider his position if he was forced to stand down as captain. Earlier this month, Mitchell Starc also said that "his recollection hadn't changed since 2021", when the bowlers issued a joint statement denying knowledge.
Cricket Australia has announced an independent forum to explore the scandal. It stated players could share their version of events without fear of reprisals, though no new investigation or sanctions will follow.