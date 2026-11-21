Cricket Australia has unanimously backed Pat Cummins to continue as Test captain amid renewed Sandpapergate allegations
Cummins has agreed to participate in CA's independent forum to revisit the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Josh Hazlewood has defended Cummins, saying he would consider quitting the Australian team if his captaincy was taken away
Pat Cummins will continue to lead Australia despite the growing controversy surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, with Cricket Australia (CA) offering its "unanimous" support for the Test captain.
The decision followed a board meeting on Friday, amid growing questions about Cummins' knowledge of the events during Australia's tour of South Africa.
His position came under scrutiny after Cameron Bancroft published a 4,000-word account of the scandal, backing claims made by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja.
CA chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg met Cummins in Sydney on Friday to discuss his welfare, the support required by the team and preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.
Cricket Australia Backs Pat Cummins, Rejects Questions Over His Integrity
In its statement, CA said the board was committed to protecting the integrity of Australian cricket and the welfare of everyone affected by the 2018 tour.
"As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position."
Boon also rejected suggestions that Cummins' integrity had been compromised, backing the team culture established under his leadership.
"We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised."
Meanwhile, Cummins confirmed that he would participate in the independent forum announced by CA earlier this week. The initiative will allow players and support staff to share their experiences of the 2018 scandal, with the board expected to publish its terms of reference in due course.
"It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly.
"I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what's needed.
"Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority."
The renewed scrutiny follows Bancroft's account of the Cape Town incident, in which he questioned Cummins' version of events during his recent 68-minute press conference.
Bancroft supported Khawaja's claims that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were sanctioned.
However, he also distinguished between knowing that the ball was reversing, suspecting it had been altered and knowing specifically that sandpaper was being used. Cummins has consistently denied any knowledge of the plan.
Amid the controversy, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has also thrown his weight behind Cummins, describing him as a "great leader". Hazlewood went a step further, suggesting he could consider quitting the Australian team if Cummins were removed from the captaincy.
"I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah," Hazlewood said when asked whether he would consider leaving the team in protest.
Hazlewood also backed Cummins' handling of the situation and maintained that the bowling group had no knowledge of the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test.
CA has maintained that it will not reopen its original investigation into the incident. The independent forum is instead expected to provide an opportunity for those involved to put forward their accounts.
With the board reaffirming its support for Cummins, Australia will now turn their attention to the first Test against New Zealand in Perth, beginning December 9.
David Warner has also accused Cricket Australia of a "cover-up" over the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, questioning the credibility of its original investigation in an explosive Instagram post.