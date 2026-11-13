'100% Wrong!': Pat Cummins Launches Fiery Defence Against Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate Claims - Watch

“But this is people's real lives, and this is serious. I saw [my wife] Becky on the news yesterday. Like this affects not only people but people's families, and I'm one of the lesser ones. Maybe this week I'm right there. But talking eight years ago, like it was traumatic for those guys, for all of us, for Australian cricket, for fans. So to bring it up so flippantly and casually, I think it's irresponsible. So yeah, they're all things I'm grappling with at the moment,” he said.