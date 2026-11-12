In Photos | The Quiet Preparations Before Pushkar’s Big Camel Fair

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As the sun slips behind Pushkar’s dunes, the desert is already stirring for the camel fair: traders gather beside their animals, tourists ride through the sands and a meal cooks over an open fire. The Pushkar Camel Fair runs from November 17 to 24, with the quiet preparations unfolding in the warm glow before the crowds arrive
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