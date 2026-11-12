In Photos | The Quiet Preparations Before Pushkar’s Big Camel Fair

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As the sun slips behind Pushkar’s dunes, the desert is already stirring for the camel fair: traders gather beside their animals, tourists ride through the sands and a meal cooks over an open fire. The Pushkar Camel Fair runs from November 17 to 24, with the quiet preparations unfolding in the warm glow before the crowds arrive

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Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 preps
Camels in the desert during sunset ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, at Pushkar, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Pushkar Camel Fair 2026
Tourists ride horses through the desert at sunset ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, in Pushkar, Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Pushkar Camel Fair india
Camel traders pose for a photograph in the desert during sunset ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, at Pushkar, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Pushkar Fair 2026
A silhouette of a camel against the setting sun in the desert ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, at Pushkar, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 photos
A woman prepares meal in the desert during sunset ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, at Pushkar, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Pushkar Camel Fair pics
A camel trader poses for a photograph during sunset ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, at Pushkar, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Rajasthan Camel Fair 2026
People enjoy a camel safari in the desert ahead of the Pushkar International Camel Fair, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Pushkar Camel Fair pictures
A camel trader, with camels, in the desert ahead of the Pushkar International Camel Fair, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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