In Photos | The Quiet Preparations Before Pushkar’s Big Camel Fair

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 November 2026 4:55 pm

As the sun slips behind Pushkar’s dunes, the desert is already stirring for the camel fair: traders gather beside their animals, tourists ride through the sands and a meal cooks over an open fire. The Pushkar Camel Fair runs from November 17 to 24, with the quiet preparations unfolding in the warm glow before the crowds arrive