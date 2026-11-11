New Tracks, Old Challenges: Is Railway Safety Keeping Pace With Northeast Expansion?

The locomotive and five coaches of the train, which was travelling from Kolkata to Sairang in Mizoram, derailed at around 6:54 am while it was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) initially attributed the incident to the loco pilot's inability to control the train's speed. While the exact cause remains subject to investigation, a video from the locomotive cabin in which the crew appears to refer to a braking problem have also raised questions that investigators will need to examine.