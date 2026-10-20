Supreme Court Seeks Northeast Protection Law Reforms By December 18

The judges also criticised the committee’s functioning. Going by the meeting minutes, only three of the 11 members attended physically while the rest joined through video-conferencing, including two under secretaries posted in Delhi. The bench said, “It is distressing to note that out of the committee members, only three attended the meeting physically and even those, who were stationed in Delhi, including two under secretaries to the Government of India, participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.”