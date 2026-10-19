Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against 7 In Manipuri Musician Mob-Lynching Case In Delhi

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in Saket court against seven accused and a juvenile in the alleged lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh
Singh, a 54-year-old musician and music teacher from Manipur, died in Kilokari village, southeast Delhi, on September 6
Police said the attack followed Singh’s objection to noise and commotion outside his home near an eatery
Delhi Police stated on Monday that they had filed a Saket court chargesheet against seven people in the alleged mob-lynching case involving Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician and music teacher from Manipur who died in Kilokari village in southeast Delhi in September. Singh, according to the report, was allegedly beaten after he objected to noise and commotion outside his house.
The case concerns Singh’s death on September 6. Police informed that a group of men, including a juvenile, attacked him after he objected to the disturbance near his home.
The chargesheet is the latest procedural step in the probe. It names the accused, lays out police’s account of the assault and includes medical findings that tie the death to blunt-force injuries.
Chargesheet Details
Police filed it under provisions covering criminal conspiracy, mob lynching, murder and house-trespass.
The named accused are 19-year-old Bharat Kumar, 26-year-old Pramod, 22-year-old Ramzan Khan, 21-year-old Deepanshu, 32-year-old Mohan Vishwakarma, 36-year-old Vijay and 26-year-old Mannu.
A juvenile was also apprehended. Delhi Police stated the filing was made in Saket court.
How Attack Unfolded
Police informed that Singh stepped out of his apartment to throw out garbage when he noticed men making noise at an eatery opposite his home.
When he objected, the men allegedly chased him from the ground floor to the third floor of the building. Police informed that they then assaulted him in front of his 20-year-old son.
Medical Findings Detailed
Postmortem findings said Singh died of haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma to his chest and abdomen.
He was brought to Holy Family Hospital at about 12.25am, unconscious and unresponsive, and died at around 6.32am, the report said.
The report also noted abrasions across his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures in several ribs on both sides, a spleen laceration and about two litres of blood plus 160 grams of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.
Earlier Police Leads
A FIR alleged Singh had been threatened by the same group after another noise objection.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they wanted to “teach him a lesson” but did not expect the attack to prove fatal, the newspaper said. Police informed that the accused worked as eatery staff and delivery executives.
Police are also examining possible motive, including whether the killing had a racial angle.