Other alleged honey-trap cases

A recent investigation involving the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard has drawn scrutiny. In October, Andhra Pradesh’s Counter Intelligence Cell said it had arrested four people in a wider espionage probe, with 18 suspects—including 13 Navy personnel—reported to be under investigation. The Indian Express reported that investigators allege fake social-media identities were used to befriend people associated with the dockyard, with some later blackmailed or offered money for information. In a related case, two dockyard-company employees were accused of sharing information about the number of ships and submarines at the restricted facility.