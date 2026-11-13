According to Bloomberg, Huang's final days at the company were marked by a sharp change in his demeanour, with the normally hands-on chief executive appearing increasingly disengaged as the allegations widened. The controversy involved his reported relationships with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia cloud partner, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare. US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence, although US authorities have not reached a final conclusion on the allegation. She is not related to Jensen Huang. The board's intervention ended the tenure of an executive whose influence had extended across Nvidia's technology, business strategy and public identity.