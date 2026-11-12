Colette Kress Takes The Nvidia Helm As Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Updated on:
Published at:

The Nvidia co-founder steps down as the chipmaker investigates reports of a Chinese intelligence operation involving a businesswoman linked to one of its Singapore-based customers. CFO Colette Kress has been appointed interim chief executive.

image Prefer on Google
Colette Kress Takes The Nvidia Helm As Jensen Huang Exits Amid Scandal
Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the company's GTC artificial intelligence conference in Berlin, Germany, on October 21, 2026. Photo: | John MacDougall / AFP
Summary of this article

  • Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as president and CEO after 33 years, with CFO Colette Kress appointed interim chief executive

  • His departure comes amid a board investigation into reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation involving a Chinese businesswoman, alongside revelations about his personal relationships

  • The board has said it has no reason to believe Nvidia's confidential information or US national security was compromised, while the investigation continues

Jensen Huang has resigned as president and chief executive of Nvidia with immediate effect, ending his 33-year leadership of the artificial intelligence chipmaker amid a growing controversy involving alleged Chinese espionage links and reports of two extramarital relationships.

Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO, while longtime director Harvey C Jones has become the company's first chairman, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, Thursday. The board is expected to consider internal and external candidates for a permanent successor.

Huang's departure comes four days after Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company has not said that the investigation prompted his resignation or disclosed a specific reason for his departure.

In its Sunday statement, the board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, but that the inquiry would examine all available information. Independent directors appointed former acting US Attorney Joon H Kim and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation on Tuesday.

Related Content
Jensen Huang - | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang - X@nvidia
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang - X@nvidia
Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang - X@nvidia
Nvidia Row: Who Are Jensen Huang's Children, Madison And Spencer?

By Snehal Srivastava

The Espionage Allegations

The controversy centres partly on Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based data-centre company Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected that she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia and potentially influence its position on advanced AI-chip sales to China.

The allegations have not been established through a public investigation finding. There is also no publicly established evidence that Jensen Huang knowingly participated in an intelligence operation or that Nvidia's secrets were compromised.

The controversy deepened after separate media reports alleged another relationship involving a senior Nvidia employee who reported directly to Huang.

On Sunday, Huang acknowledged personal misconduct in a message to employees, writing: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did." He did not identify the person involved and said he would cooperate with the board's investigation.

Would Elon Musk Hire Jensen Huang? Billionaire Signals Interest After Nvidia Exit

By Outlook News Desk

Washington's Scrutiny

The allegations have also drawn attention from US lawmakers concerned about the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China through third-country intermediaries.

On Wednesday, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the Trump administration to preserve records concerning the alleged intelligence activity, Megaspeed's Nvidia purchases and export-control investigations.

Singapore has separately clarified that it did not investigate Alice Huang over alleged intelligence links, although its investigation into Megaspeed's business activities remains ongoing. China has rejected the espionage allegations as unsubstantiated.

Huang's resignation comes ahead of Nvidia's November 17 quarterly earnings announcement. The company has said its business operations and product roadmap will continue during the leadership transition, with Kress taking charge in the interim.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories