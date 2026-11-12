Colette Kress Takes The Nvidia Helm As Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as president and CEO after 33 years, with CFO Colette Kress appointed interim chief executive
His departure comes amid a board investigation into reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation involving a Chinese businesswoman, alongside revelations about his personal relationships
The board has said it has no reason to believe Nvidia's confidential information or US national security was compromised, while the investigation continues
Jensen Huang has resigned as president and chief executive of Nvidia with immediate effect, ending his 33-year leadership of the artificial intelligence chipmaker amid a growing controversy involving alleged Chinese espionage links and reports of two extramarital relationships.
Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO, while longtime director Harvey C Jones has become the company's first chairman, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, Thursday. The board is expected to consider internal and external candidates for a permanent successor.
Huang's departure comes four days after Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company has not said that the investigation prompted his resignation or disclosed a specific reason for his departure.
In its Sunday statement, the board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, but that the inquiry would examine all available information. Independent directors appointed former acting US Attorney Joon H Kim and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation on Tuesday.
The Espionage Allegations
The controversy centres partly on Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based data-centre company Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected that she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia and potentially influence its position on advanced AI-chip sales to China.
The allegations have not been established through a public investigation finding. There is also no publicly established evidence that Jensen Huang knowingly participated in an intelligence operation or that Nvidia's secrets were compromised.
The controversy deepened after separate media reports alleged another relationship involving a senior Nvidia employee who reported directly to Huang.
On Sunday, Huang acknowledged personal misconduct in a message to employees, writing: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did." He did not identify the person involved and said he would cooperate with the board's investigation.
Washington's Scrutiny
The allegations have also drawn attention from US lawmakers concerned about the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China through third-country intermediaries.
On Wednesday, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the Trump administration to preserve records concerning the alleged intelligence activity, Megaspeed's Nvidia purchases and export-control investigations.
Singapore has separately clarified that it did not investigate Alice Huang over alleged intelligence links, although its investigation into Megaspeed's business activities remains ongoing. China has rejected the espionage allegations as unsubstantiated.
Huang's resignation comes ahead of Nvidia's November 17 quarterly earnings announcement. The company has said its business operations and product roadmap will continue during the leadership transition, with Kress taking charge in the interim.