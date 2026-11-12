At least one person was killed and four others were shot near Logan Circle in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, according to AP.
Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN that the gunman opened fire inside a gym before shooting outside and into a parking garage.
The suspect remained barricaded in a nearby building as police issued a shelter-in-place order and placed six neighbourhood schools on alert.
At least one person has died and several others have been wounded in a shooting near Logan Circle in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning. The suspected gunman remained barricaded inside a nearby building as police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.
The shooting took place near the intersection of 15th and P Streets NW. According to the Associated Press (AP), four people were shot, while one person later died from their injuries.
Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN that the gunman first shot a person inside a gym before leaving the premises and continuing to fire outside. The suspect also fired shots into a parking garage, the sources said.
The suspect is now barricaded inside a building, sources told CNN. Police said the suspect was not in custody and that their identity had not been established.
Authorities urged people to stay away from the area as officers continued their response.
Shooting At Gym, Residents Evacuate
The shooting took place at and outside the Vida Fitness gym, according to D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who urged residents to avoid the area. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) had not officially confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Residents living in apartments above the gym evacuated their building after an alarm went off at around 8:30 am. Initially believing it was a fire drill, they fled after hearing gunshots in the neighbourhood.
"From there, we just started sprinting," resident Max Smith told CNN affiliate WUSA.
Around 10 people took shelter in a nearby coffee shop, where they hid in the bathroom, Smith said.
"I'm very shaken up. You don't expect it," he told WUSA.
A federal law enforcement source separately told News4 that the suspected shooter was barricaded on a high floor of an apartment building above the gym.
Police Response And School Alert
Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the 1500 block of 15th Street NW and asked people to avoid the area while the investigation continued.
Several schools in the neighbourhood were also placed on alert. A DC Public Schools (DCPS) spokesperson told News4 that the measure meant nobody could enter or leave the buildings, although normal activities continued inside.
The schools placed on alert included Garnet-Patterson Academy, Thompson Elementary, Ross Elementary, Cardozo Education Campus, Brent Elementary and Marie Reed Elementary School.
A large police presence was reported near 15th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NW, with dozens of police vehicles and emergency response units at the scene. Officers wearing tactical gear were also seen arriving.
Multiple Agencies Respond
The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Metro Transit Police, Homeland Security and the National Guard were among the agencies responding to the shooting.
Multiple medical ambulance buses were also seen arriving at the scene at around 8:45 am.
Metro Transit Police said they were increasing their presence at several stations in the area, including Dupont Circle and Farragut West, as authorities continued their investigation.
(This is a developing story.)