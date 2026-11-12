Marco Rubio and Wang Yi held a telephone conversation at China's request, discussing Donald Trump's planned visit to China for the APEC Summit and Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Florida for the G20 Summit.
The officials discussed the importance of leader-level engagement on peace and denuclearisation, amid reports of a possible trilateral meeting involving Trump, Xi and Vladimir Putin.
Washington and Beijing reiterated their commitment to strategic stability, even as disagreements over trade, tariffs, rare-earth exports and technology restrictions continue to strain relations.
US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, November 11, to discuss upcoming visits by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Washington and Beijing seek to maintain stability in bilateral ties. The call, which took place at China's request, also touched on the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the United States, China and Russia to discuss peace and denuclearisation, according to the US State Department.
The two officials discussed Trump's upcoming visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and Xi's planned trip to Florida to attend the G20 Summit. They also reaffirmed their leaders' commitment to a “constructive relationship of strategic stability” based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, the US readout said.
Trump, Xi Visits And Possible Trilateral Meeting With Putin
The State Department said Rubio and Wang agreed on the importance of meaningful conversations between national leaders to advance shared objectives, including peace and denuclearisation. Such discussions could take place at a potential trilateral leaders' meeting involving Russia, although no formal agreement or date for such a meeting has been announced.
The possibility of a meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had emerged earlier this week. Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that preparations were under way for a possible trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in China. Trump has also expressed interest in discussions with Xi and Putin on ending the Iran war and advancing nuclear disarmament.
However, Beijing has previously signalled reservations about joining trilateral nuclear arms-control negotiations with Washington and Moscow. China's Foreign Ministry has argued that its nuclear arsenal is not comparable in size to those of the United States and Russia, making such negotiations unfair or unrealistic at this stage. This difference in positions could complicate efforts to turn the proposed meeting into a formal arms-control initiative.
China, US Emphasise Strategic Stability Amid Wider Differences
China's Foreign Ministry also described the Rubio-Wang conversation as “positive and constructive”, saying the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and engagement between their leaders. Wang said the stability in China-US ties had not come easily and described it as a rational choice based on the two countries' shared and respective interests, according to China's readout.
Despite the diplomatic engagement, major differences remain between the two countries over trade, tariffs, rare-earth exports and technology restrictions. Washington and Beijing had agreed in September to extend a trade truce for two months, but several economic and strategic disputes remain unresolved. The latest conversation comes as both governments prepare for the APEC and G20 summits, where further leader-level engagement could shape the direction of bilateral ties.