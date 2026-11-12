US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, November 11, to discuss upcoming visits by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Washington and Beijing seek to maintain stability in bilateral ties. The call, which took place at China's request, also touched on the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the United States, China and Russia to discuss peace and denuclearisation, according to the US State Department.