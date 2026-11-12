A 41-year-old US Army officer assigned to NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps was arrested near Gloucester over suspected Russia-related espionage.
The investigation centres on alleged offences under Sections 1 and 3 of Britain's National Security Act 2023, covering protected information and assistance to foreign intelligence services.
British police have not disclosed what information the soldier allegedly accessed or whether anything was passed to Russian intelligence.
A 41-year-old US Army soldier has been arrested near Gloucester in England on suspicion of espionage-related offences involving Russia, in an investigation involving British counterterrorism police, the FBI and US military authorities. The man was arrested on November 10 on suspicion of offences under Sections 1 and 3 of Britain's National Security Act 2023, which cover obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.
Authorities have not disclosed whether the allegations involve classified NATO material, operational plans or military intelligence.
The suspect has not been publicly identified and remains in custody at a London police station. The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, working with American authorities.
What Was The US Soldier's Reported NATO Assignment?
Police said officers were also searching two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the investigation.
The Associated Press reported that the soldier was an officer assigned to NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), while Sky News said he was stationed at Imjin Barracks near Innsworth, where the corps is headquartered.
The ARRC is a three-star NATO headquarters based in Gloucestershire, with more than 400 permanent staff from over 20 countries. According to the British Army, it can operate as a Corps Headquarters, a Land Force Component Command or a Joint Task Force Headquarters, and can provide specialist staff to support ongoing operations.
The headquarters also assumes the role of NATO Response Force Land Component Command on a rotational basis. The British Army says it relocated from Germany to Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire in 2010.
They have also not identified the soldier or disclosed his precise responsibilities within the corps.
What Do Sections 1 And 3 Of The National Security Act Cover?
The National Security Act 2023 creates separate offences for obtaining protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.
Section 1: Obtaining or disclosing protected information
Section 1 criminalises obtaining, copying, recording or retaining protected information, as well as disclosing it or providing access to it.
The Act defines protected information as information, documents or other material to which access is restricted, or would reasonably be expected to be restricted, to protect the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.
For an offence to be established, the person's conduct must be for a purpose they know, or ought reasonably to know, is prejudicial to Britain's safety or interests. The foreign power condition or designated body condition must also be met.
The foreign power condition is met when conduct is carried out for or on behalf of a foreign power and the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, this is the case. It can also apply when a person intends their conduct to benefit a foreign power. The designated body condition is met when conduct is carried out for or on behalf of a body formally designated under the Act and the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, this. It also applies when a person intends their conduct to benefit such a body. It was added to Section 1 through the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026.
Section 1 carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine or both, on conviction on indictment. The 2026 amendment expanded the provision's scope but did not change its maximum penalty.
Section 3: Assisting a foreign intelligence service
Section 3 covers conduct intended to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities. It also applies when conduct is likely to provide such assistance and the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, that this is likely to be the consequence.
The legislation lists providing information or access to information, goods, services and financial benefits as examples of assistance. UK-related activities include any activities taking place in the United Kingdom, as well as activities outside the country that are prejudicial to its safety or interests.
The law does not require prosecutors to identify a particular foreign intelligence service to establish an offence under this section.
Section 3 carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment, a fine or both, on conviction on indictment.
An arrest under both provisions does not establish what actions investigators believe the suspect carried out.
What Have British And US Authorities Said About The Investigation?
British and American officials have released few details about the suspected activity.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities."
FBI Director Kash Patel said the case involved allegations of espionage that were of the "utmost concern" to the United States and its allies.
"While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said.
He added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage-related arrests over the preceding 21 months, which he said represented a 53 per cent increase.
Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the allegations highlighted the risks posed by insider threats.
"The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent," Stinchon said.
The arrest comes amid other British investigations into suspected foreign intelligence activity. In October 2025, three men aged 44, 45 and 48 were arrested in west and central London on suspicion of assisting a Russian intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act. Police suspected them of acting as proxies for Russian intelligence.
In September 2026, the Metropolitan Police arrested a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man in London on suspicion of assisting an Iranian foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act. The arrests followed searches at residential addresses in June. Both suspects were subsequently released on bail with strict conditions.
Separately, an investigation into activity near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire began after five men were arrested on September 27, 2026. On October 27, Mohmed Ahmad Abdulkarim, 24, was charged under Section 3 for allegedly assisting a foreign intelligence service, which police believe to be Iran. Nouman Essghir, 24, was charged under Section 4 over suspected activity on August 22 involving a prohibited place. A 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national, who had also been re-arrested under Section 3, was released without charge in relation to that allegation but remained on police bail following his earlier arrest.
These cases are separate from the investigation involving the US soldier. The Metropolitan Police has explicitly said the November arrest is not linked to other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations.
Investigators have not disclosed what information the soldier allegedly accessed or whether anything was transferred to Russian intelligence.