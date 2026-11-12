The foreign power condition is met when conduct is carried out for or on behalf of a foreign power and the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, this is the case. It can also apply when a person intends their conduct to benefit a foreign power. The designated body condition is met when conduct is carried out for or on behalf of a body formally designated under the Act and the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, this. It also applies when a person intends their conduct to benefit such a body. It was added to Section 1 through the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026.