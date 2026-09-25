Myanmar Training Camp Case: How US And UK Laws Treat Alleged Terror Training

On Thursday, a Delhi court allowed VanDyke and the six Ukrainians to travel to the US and Ukraine for one month, subject to conditions. The order came after the NIA's first chargesheet invoked only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while the agency said its investigation into possible UAPA offences remained open. All seven had initially been booked under Section 18 of the UAPA.