How Did Netanyahu Reach New York Despite The ICC Arrest Warrant?

The Chamber said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu bore criminal responsibility for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts. It also found reasonable grounds to believe that he was responsible, as a civilian superior, for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population. The alleged conduct covered the period from at least October 8, 2023 to at least May 20, 2024.