Netanyahu At UN: Which Countries Walked Out As Israeli PM Began Speaking?

Delegates from several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, as well as Colombia, South Africa and Indonesia, left the hall as Netanyahu began his address. A complete, officially confirmed country-by-country list of those who walked out has not been reported. However, photographs and reporting identified empty seats belonging to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sudan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Algeria, Malaysia, Montenegro and Kyrgyzstan. Jordan, Libya, the Marshall Islands and Mauritius also had empty seats, although some countries had at least one delegate who remained in the chamber.