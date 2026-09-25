Netanyahu At UN: Which Countries Walked Out As Israeli PM Began Speaking?

Netanyahu's UNGA speech was met with a mass walkout as dozens of diplomats left the chamber.
Several Arab and Muslim-majority delegations walked out, alongside representatives from countries including Colombia, South Africa and Indonesia.
Netanyahu used the speech to defend Israel's military actions, reject genocide allegations and criticise Iran and his international opponents.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday was met by a mass walkout, with numerous Arab and Muslim delegations leaving the hall as he took the podium in New York. Netanyahu then criticised those who departed and continued with his speech defending Israel's military actions and attacking its critics.
Which Countries Walked Out?
Reports said most Arab and Muslim delegations staged a walkout as Netanyahu began speaking. The Times of Israel reported that the UAE remained in the room, being one of Israel's Arab allies.
CBS reported that representatives from countries including France, the UK, Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Turkey had strongly criticised Israel in their UN remarks in the preceding days, while many attendees left as Netanyahu began his address.
Delegates from several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, as well as Colombia, South Africa and Indonesia, left the hall as Netanyahu began his address. A complete, officially confirmed country-by-country list of those who walked out has not been reported. However, photographs and reporting identified empty seats belonging to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sudan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Algeria, Malaysia, Montenegro and Kyrgyzstan. Jordan, Libya, the Marshall Islands and Mauritius also had empty seats, although some countries had at least one delegate who remained in the chamber.
Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, calling the allegations “the biggest lie of the century” during a confrontational address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The speech came after days of condemnation from world leaders over Israel’s war in Gaza and accusations that Netanyahu is responsible for the killing and suffering of Palestinians. Netanyahu used the address to defend Israel’s military campaign, justify its war against Iran and attack critics at home and abroad. According to Associated Press, his remarks also carried the tone of a campaign speech as Israel prepares for elections on October 27.
Netanyahu, who at several points became emotional and indignant while addressing his critics, delivered the speech during evening prime time in Israel. Among those he criticised was New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has called for Netanyahu’s arrest.
What Did Netanyahu Say During His UNGA Speech?
Netanyahu began by addressing the diplomats leaving the chamber and called on other critics to leave as well. He then delivered a combative speech focusing on Iran, Israel's military operations and criticism of his government.
The Indian Express reported that Netanyahu predicted that Iran's government would eventually fall and defended Israel's military campaigns in Gaza, Iran and elsewhere in the region.
Netanyahu's speech came amid continued international criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza and the wider Middle East. Reuters had reported before the speech that Netanyahu intended to use his UN address to defend Israel's actions against Hamas and confront criticism from opponents, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The walkout therefore took place against an already tense diplomatic backdrop, with Israel facing criticism at the UN over Gaza and its wider military campaign.