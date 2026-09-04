Iran Targets US Bases In Kuwait With Missiles, Drones As Israel Steps Up Gaza, Lebanon Operations

Iran launched missiles and drones at US facilities in Kuwait, with Kuwait saying its air defences intercepted them.
Israeli operations continued in Gaza and southern Lebanon, with fresh Palestinian casualties reported.
Israel’s Gaza emigration proposal drew backlash from Palestinians and rights groups.
Iran launched missiles and drones at US military facilities in Kuwait on Thursday, escalating tensions after US strikes on Iran, while Israeli forces continued operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon amid fresh casualties. Kuwait said its air defences intercepted the incoming missiles and drones.
The developments came as Iran held funerals for victims of a reported US strike on a home during a wedding gathering, while Israel faced renewed international scrutiny over its military operations and a proposal by a far-right Israeli minister to encourage Palestinians to leave Gaza.
Gaza, Lebanon See Fresh Israeli Military Operations
In Gaza, Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, in northern Gaza and Gaza City on Thursday, according to officials at Shifa Hospital.
The Israeli military said its forces had identified two Palestinians who crossed the so-called Yellow Line and approached troops in a way that posed an “immediate threat”. Shifa officials disputed the account, saying the two were killed in a “safe area” west of the Yellow Line, which marks territory under Israeli military control.
Another Israeli strike in Gaza City later killed one Palestinian and critically wounded two others, the hospital said.
Israeli police separately arrested a settler allegedly involved in an attack on Palestinians the previous week.
In southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said it had taken “operational control” of the Ali Taher ridge following clashes with Hezbollah militants. Israeli forces said they had cleared Hezbollah fighters from two underground routes in the area, killing some while others fled. Hezbollah has not immediately responded to the claim.
The ridge overlooks villages and major roads leading to Nabatiyeh and is believed to contain underground Hezbollah military infrastructure.
Iran Holds Funerals As Gaza ‘Emigration’ Plan Draws Backlash
In Iran, hundreds gathered for funerals of victims of a reported US strike that hit a home during a wedding celebration in the southern port town of Kuhestak.
Iranian state television reported that five people, including a four-year-old child, were killed, while Iranian officials said nearly 70 others were wounded. Iranian media and a rights group said a US missile struck the home on Tuesday night as dozens of people were attending a wedding.
The United States has not acknowledged carrying out the strike. Vice President JD Vance said Washington was investigating the incident and maintained that the US military does not target civilians.
Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir unveiled a proposal aimed at encouraging Palestinians to leave Gaza. The plan reportedly sets targets of 250,000 departures in the first year, 1.1 million within three years and nearly 1.9 million within seven years.
Ben-Gvir has described the proposal as a “voluntary emigration” plan and said Israel would seek countries willing to accept Palestinians from Gaza and provide financial incentives to countries that agree to receive them.
Palestinians have rejected the proposal and disputed the claim that any large-scale departure would be voluntary. Rights groups have warned that forcing or coercing Palestinians to leave Gaza could constitute a war crime.