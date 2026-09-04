In Photos: Symbolic Funeral Held For Nepal Flood Victims

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A symbolic funeral was held in Nepal to honour victims of the devastating floods that claimed lives and caused widespread destruction. This photo gallery captures the solemn ceremony, mourners and symbolic last rites as flood-hit communities remember those lost and continue to cope with the aftermath of the disaster

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Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
An effigy of a person missing in the deadly flash floods is placed for rituals during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
1/12
Nepal Flood Victims Symbolic Funeral
Sahas Pyakurel, whose mother remain missing and is presumed dead following flash floods, performs rituals during symbolic last rites on the banks of the swollen Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
2/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
An effigy of Ganesh Nepali, 42, who is missing in the flash floods, is carried by his relatives during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
3/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
People whose relatives remain missing following flash floods perform rituals after symbolic funeral rites on the banks of the swollen Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
4/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
Family members make effigies representing their loved ones, who are flood victims still reported missing, during a symbolic funeral, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
5/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
A family member makes a representational effigy of a loved one, who is a flood victim still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
6/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
Family members perform rituals on an effigy of Ganesh Nepali, 42, who is missing in the flash floods, during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
7/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
A family member pays her last respect on an effigy of a person missing in the flash floods during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
8/12
Symbolic Funeral For Nepal Flood Victims
The wife of Bishi Pandey, missing in the flash floods cries next to his effigy during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
9/12
Nepal Flood Victims Symbolic Funeral
A man breaks down near effigies of his wife and daughter missing in the flash floods during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
10/12
Nepal Flood Victims Symbolic Funeral
An effigy of Ganesh Nepali, 42, who is missing in the flash floods, is cremated during a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
11/12
Nepal Flood Victims Symbolic Funeral
An effigy a woman and her daughter missing in the flash floods, is placed for rituals before a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
12/12
Nepal Flood Victims Symbolic Funeral
A representational effigy placed during a symbolic funeral of flood victims still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

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