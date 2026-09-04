In Photos: Symbolic Funeral Held For Nepal Flood Victims

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A symbolic funeral was held in Nepal to honour victims of the devastating floods that claimed lives and caused widespread destruction. This photo gallery captures the solemn ceremony, mourners and symbolic last rites as flood-hit communities remember those lost and continue to cope with the aftermath of the disaster
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