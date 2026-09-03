Smriti Mandhana 124: India Star’s Explosive Knock Leaves Several Massive Records In Her Wake In Women's Asia Cup 2026

Smriti Mandhana smashed 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes
She became the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries and took her international century tally to 18
Mandhana also moved past Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket
Smriti Mandhana produced another landmark performance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, smashing a breathtaking 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong in Dubai. Her innings, which featured 14 fours and seven sixes, not only powered India to 193/5 but also saw the left-hander break multiple major records.
From becoming the first Indian woman with two T20I centuries to climbing to the top of the international run-scoring charts, Mandhana’s latest knock has added yet another extraordinary chapter to her career.
Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman With Two T20I Centuries
Mandhana reached her century from just 58 balls, producing a sensational assault after India made a strong start. She eventually departed for 124 in the final over following a mix-up with Bharti Fulmali, but by then she had already rewritten the record books.
The century was Mandhana’s second in T20Is, making her the first Indian woman to score two T20I hundreds. Her previous T20I century came against England at Trent Bridge in 2025, when she smashed 112.
Her latest hundred also took her tally to 18 centuries in women’s international cricket, moving her clear of Australia’s Meg Lanning and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who have 17 each. Mandhana’s 18 international hundreds comprise 14 ODI centuries, two Test centuries and two T20I centuries.
For India, she has now scored three T20I hundreds across the format’s history, two by herself and one by Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 T20 World Cup.
Mandhana Overtakes Mithali Raj On International Runs
The Hong Kong innings also produced another enormous milestone.
Mandhana entered the match having already moved past New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to become the second-highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. She had 10,756 runs at that stage, just behind former India captain Mithali Raj’s 10,868.
Her 124 against Hong Kong took her beyond Mithali’s mark, making Mandhana the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. She now sits ahead of Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Charlotte Edwards and Stafanie Taylor on the all-format list.
That progression is remarkable considering Mithali’s extraordinary longevity. The former India captain spent more than two decades accumulating 10,868 international runs, but Mandhana has now gone past that figure while still being an important part of India’s plans across formats.