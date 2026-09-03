India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Seven-time champions India take on Hong Kong in their second Women’s T20 Asia Cup group fixture in Dubai on Thursday.
The Indian team seek to fix middle-order batting collapses after losing seven wickets for 29 runs during their opening win against Thailand.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana look to regain batting rhythm ahead of key clashes against Pakistan and the Asian Games
India need to fix their batting frailties before facing Hong Kong in their second Women's T20 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday. The concern comes despite a 94-run win over Thailand in their opener.
The seven-time champions, who have four Asia Cup titles in the ODI format and three in the T20 format, were in command at 101 for 2 after 10 overs against Thailand and were on course for a 200-plus total. But they lost seven wickets for 29 runs and finished on 159 — a collapse that could hurt them badly against stronger sides.
Hong Kong, a minnow side, may give India some room to reset before bigger tests, including the last Group A game against Pakistan. But the slide against Thailand has put the spotlight on India’s middle- and lower-order batting after a winning start.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026
Shafali Verma led the charge.
She struck a quick-fire 64 against Thailand, while Deepti Sharma made her mark with the ball. Deepti took 3 wickets without conceding a run and became the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is.
India still need more from the rest of the batting. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who replaced the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, will want to turn their starts into bigger scores. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also needs runs as questions remain over her form and future in the shortest format.
The wider season adds to the pressure. After the Asia Cup, India head to the Asian Games in Japan and will need to be at their absolute best before that, especially after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.
Hong Kong pushed Thailand close.
They lost by 6 runs in their first match after chasing 121 and ending on 114 for 7. The result still showed that Hong Kong can stay in the contest if their bowlers keep things tight.
Marina Lamplough was their standout player in that game. The pacer returned 4/11 and will have to check India’s top order if Hong Kong are to have any chance on Thursday.
Kary Chan gives them another option. The experienced all-rounder made 28 off 20 balls in the opener and will need to anchor the middle order against a stronger Indian attack.
When And Where Will The India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Take Place?
The India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday on September 3.
What Time Will The India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Begin?
The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel Will Telecast the India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The India Vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Online In India?
Digital viewers in India can stream every match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament live on the SonyLIV app and website.