‘We Are Hiring’: PCB Turns To LinkedIn To Find Pakistan’s Next Fielding Coach

PCB opens applications for Pakistan men's team's new fielding coach after Shane McDermott's departure
Candidates need Level II qualification and at least five years of experience working with elite or national teams
Applications close on September 9, with the PCB's LinkedIn recruitment post drawing social media attention
In an unusual recruitment drive, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken to LinkedIn to find a new fielding coach for the men’s senior national team, with the position becoming vacant following Shane McDermott’s departure.
The PCB has opened applications for the role, seeking a coach who can work with the Pakistan team across formats and help address its long-standing fielding concerns. The recruitment comes at a time when the board is making significant changes to the national setup, including its coaching staff and selection structure.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking an experienced and skilled Fielding Coach to join the Pakistan Men’s National Cricket Team. The Fielding Coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players,” the PCB said in its LinkedIn advertisement.
The decision to publicly advertise the vacancy on the professional networking platform quickly attracted attention on social media, with several users poking fun at the PCB for using LinkedIn to recruit a coach for one of international cricket’s major teams.
According to the PCB’s requirements, applicants must possess at least a Level II cricket coaching qualification and have a minimum of five years of experience in a similar position. They must also have experience working with elite players, national teams, franchise teams or international sides.
The role is not limited to conducting fielding sessions. The successful candidate will also be expected to understand game analysis and player development, while having experience in monitoring and assessing systems and processes used at the international level to improve fielding standards and techniques.
Interested candidates have until September 9 to submit their applications through the PCB’s official website.
McDermott’s departure left the position vacant after the Australian ended his stint with Pakistan in July. He had joined the national team in July 2025 and spent close to a year working with the side.
McDermott had been expected to remain part of Pakistan’s support staff for the Asian Games in September, making his departure somewhat unexpected. Neither the coach nor the PCB publicly disclosed the reason behind his resignation.
The search for his replacement comes amid a wider reshuffle within Pakistan cricket. The PCB recently released seven players along with several members of the coaching staff following the team’s disappointing Test series against England, adding to the changes being made around the senior national side.