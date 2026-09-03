India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Asked To Bat First

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:

India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the IND-W vs HKC-W Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

image Prefer on Google
India Women Vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI Innings Report
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during a match. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of India’s second Group A match at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, as the defending champions take on Hong Kong, China in Dubai. India began their campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Thailand and will look to carry that momentum into this contest. Shafali Verma’s explosive 64 off 36 balls and Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul were the standout performances in their tournament opener. Hong Kong, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back after a narrow six-run defeat to Thailand. India will start as overwhelming favourites, but the game provides Harmanpreet Kaur’s side another opportunity to sharpen their combinations and build confidence ahead of their crucial Pakistan clash on September 5. Stay with us for all the live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Stat

India Women have lost the toss in five of their six T20Is in the UAE, across the 2024 T20 World Cup and the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup.

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XI

Hong Kong, China Women: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss Update

Hong Kong, China Women have won the toss and have opted to field

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match?

India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 94-run win over Thailand in Dubai. Batting first, India posted 159/9, with Shafali Verma leading the way with a blistering 64 off 36 balls. However, the middle order struggled as India slipped from 101/2 to 137/9. The bowlers then took complete control, dismissing Thailand for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets each, while Deepti’s extraordinary 3/0 in 1.1 overs also made her the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is.

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details!

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Hong Kong Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories