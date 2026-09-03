India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Asked To Bat First

India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the IND-W vs HKC-W Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of India’s second Group A match at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, as the defending champions take on Hong Kong, China in Dubai. India began their campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Thailand and will look to carry that momentum into this contest. Shafali Verma’s explosive 64 off 36 balls and Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul were the standout performances in their tournament opener. Hong Kong, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back after a narrow six-run defeat to Thailand. India will start as overwhelming favourites, but the game provides Harmanpreet Kaur’s side another opportunity to sharpen their combinations and build confidence ahead of their crucial Pakistan clash on September 5. Stay with us for all the live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Sept 2026, 07:55:07 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Stat India Women have lost the toss in five of their six T20Is in the UAE, across the 2024 T20 World Cup and the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup.

3 Sept 2026, 07:44:38 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XI Hong Kong, China Women: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

3 Sept 2026, 07:34:41 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss Update Hong Kong, China Women have won the toss and have opted to field

3 Sept 2026, 07:16:10 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match? India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 94-run win over Thailand in Dubai. Batting first, India posted 159/9, with Shafali Verma leading the way with a blistering 64 off 36 balls. However, the middle order struggled as India slipped from 101/2 to 137/9. The bowlers then took complete control, dismissing Thailand for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets each, while Deepti’s extraordinary 3/0 in 1.1 overs also made her the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is.

3 Sept 2026, 07:03:25 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details! The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.