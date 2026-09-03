India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Asked To Bat First

India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Stat
India Women have lost the toss in five of their six T20Is in the UAE, across the 2024 T20 World Cup and the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup.
India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XI
Hong Kong, China Women: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss Update
Hong Kong, China Women have won the toss and have opted to field
India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match?
India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 94-run win over Thailand in Dubai. Batting first, India posted 159/9, with Shafali Verma leading the way with a blistering 64 off 36 balls. However, the middle order struggled as India slipped from 101/2 to 137/9. The bowlers then took complete control, dismissing Thailand for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets each, while Deepti’s extraordinary 3/0 in 1.1 overs also made her the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is.
India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details!
The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.
India Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Hong Kong Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.