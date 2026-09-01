Six World Cups, 125 Goals & Four Major Trophies: Breaking Down Lionel Messi’s Extraordinary Argentina Legacy

207 appearances, 125 goals: Messi leaves Argentina as the nation’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer
Four major trophies: He won two Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Six World Cups, 21 goals: Messi finished with the most World Cup appearances and 21 goals across six tournaments
Lionel Messi’s Argentina career started in a rather unusual way. He made his senior debut against Hungary in August 2005 but was sent off moments after coming on. More than two decades later, Messi has now retired from international football after becoming Argentina’s most-capped player and leading scorer.
By the time he played his final match, the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, Messi had represented Argentina in 207 matches, scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists, while appearing at six World Cups and winning the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América titles and the 2022 Finalissima.
The journey was anything but straightforward. Messi endured the disappointment of losing major finals in 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016, briefly retired from international football after the 2016 Copa America final, returned and eventually led Argentina through the most successful period in its recent history.
His final chapter brought another World Cup final in 2026, although Spain won 1-0 after extra time. Messi subsequently confirmed that his Argentina career was over.
Here is the complete year-by-year breakdown of Messi’s senior Argentina career, with his appearances, goals, major tournaments and the defining achievement from each year.
2005 - The unusual beginning
Appearances: 5
Goals: 0
Major tournaments: World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Key moment: Senior Argentina debut
Messi's senior international career began on August 17, 2005, against Hungary in Budapest, but his first appearance lasted only a matter of seconds after he was shown a red card shortly after coming onto the pitch.
That year was nevertheless significant because Messi had already established himself internationally at youth level, starring for Argentina at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he won both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as Argentina lifted the title.
2006 - First goal, first World Cup
Appearances: 7
Goals: 2
Major tournament: 2006 FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: World Cup debut
Messi scored his first senior international goal against Croatia in March 2006 and was subsequently selected for Argentina's World Cup squad in Germany. He made his tournament debut against Serbia and Montenegro and scored in a 6-0 victory, becoming one of the youngest Argentines to score at a World Cup.
Argentina eventually went out in the quarter-finals against Germany, but Messi had already established that he belonged on football's biggest stage.
2007 - First major final
Appearances: 14
Goals: 6
Major tournament: Copa America
Key achievement: Copa America runner-up
Messi's influence within the Argentina team grew rapidly during 2007, when he scored six international goals and played a central role in the Copa América campaign in Venezuela. Argentina reached the final against Brazil, but a 3-0 defeat meant Messi's first major senior tournament ended without a trophy.
It was the beginning of a recurring theme in his Argentina career: Messi could produce spectacular football, but the biggest international prize remained out of reach.
2008 - Olympic gold
Appearances: 8
Goals: 2
Major tournament: Beijing Olympics
Key achievement: Olympic gold medal
The most important international achievement of Messi's 2008 came with Argentina's Olympic team, where he helped the country win gold in Beijing. Although the Olympic competition was primarily an Under-23 tournament, Messi's medal remains part of his official Argentina honours alongside the senior team's later achievements.
2009 - Building towards South Africa
Appearances: 10
Goals: 3
Major tournaments: World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Key achievement: Argentina qualify for the 2010 World Cup
Messi's international goal tally remained modest compared with his extraordinary numbers at Barcelona, but Argentina secured qualification for the 2010 World Cup. The following year would bring his first major tournament as one of the team's undisputed stars.
2010 - World Cup ends in disappointment
Appearances: 10
Goals: 2
Major tournament: 2010 FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: Quarter-final
Messi arrived in South Africa with enormous expectations after another remarkable season with Barcelona, but Argentina's World Cup campaign ended painfully in the quarter-finals when Germany won 4-0.
The most striking statistic from Messi's tournament was also the simplest: he did not score a single goal.
2011 - Copa America disappointment on home soil
Appearances: 13
Goals: 4
Major tournament: Copa América
Key achievement: Quarter-final
Argentina hosted the Copa América, giving Messi and his teammates an opportunity to end the country's long wait for a major senior trophy.
Instead, the tournament ended in the quarter-finals against Uruguay, who advanced after a penalty shootout. Messi scored once during the competition.
2012 - Messi starts scoring at another level
Appearances: 9
Goals: 12
Major tournaments: World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Key achievement: His second-best Argentina scoring year
Messi's international scoring finally began to resemble the numbers he was producing for Barcelona. He scored 12 goals in nine appearances, including a hat-trick against Brazil in New Jersey.
A year later, however, the focus would shift from individual numbers to getting Argentina back into the World Cup.
2013 - Brazil 2014 comes into view
Appearances: 7
Goals: 6
Major tournament: 2014 World Cup qualifiers
Key achievement: Argentina qualify for Brazil
Messi scored six times during the year as Argentina secured its place at the 2014 World Cup. By then, the expectations were enormous: Messi was already regarded as the world's best player, and Brazil presented the opportunity to finally translate his club dominance into international glory.
2014 - The first World Cup final
Appearances: 14
Goals: 8
Major tournament: 2014 FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: World Cup finalist, Golden Ball
Messi produced one of the strongest World Cup campaigns of his career in Brazil, scoring four goals during the group stage and carrying Argentina through a series of tense knockout matches.
The final against Germany ended in heartbreak when Mario Götze scored in extra time, giving Germany a 1-0 victory. Messi nevertheless received the World Cup Golden Ball, recognising him as the tournament's outstanding player.
The defeat would remain one of the defining disappointments of his career.
2015 - Another final, another defeat
Appearances: 8
Goals: 4
Major tournament: Copa América
Key achievement: Copa América finalist
Argentina reached the Copa América final in Chile, with Messi scoring and creating throughout the tournament. The final against the hosts ended 0-0 after extra time before Chile won the penalty shootout.
For Messi, it was another major final lost despite Argentina reaching the last game.
2016 - The retirement that wasn't
Appearances: 11
Goals: 8
Major tournament: Copa América Centenario
Key achievement: Copa América finalist; Argentina's all-time leading scorer
Messi scored five goals at the Copa América Centenario and overtook Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina's leading scorer. Yet the tournament ended in another penalty-shootout defeat to Chile.
Messi missed his penalty and, overwhelmed by another final loss, announced his retirement from international football. He returned to Argentina duty later that year, beginning another chapter that would eventually lead to the greatest success of his career.
2017 - The Ecuador hat-trick
Appearances: 7
Goals: 4
Major tournament: 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Key achievement: Argentina qualify for Russia 2018
Argentina entered their final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in serious danger of missing the tournament. Messi responded with a hat-trick in Quito, turning a potentially disastrous night into qualification for Russia.
2018 - Another World Cup, another early exit
Appearances: 5
Goals: 4
Major tournament: 2018 FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: Round of 16
Messi scored against Nigeria in the group stage, helping Argentina survive a difficult opening phase and reach the knockout rounds.
The campaign ended against France, who won 4-3 in one of the tournament's most entertaining matches.
2019 - Copa America bronze
Appearances: 10
Goals: 5
Major tournament: Copa América
Key achievement: Third place
Messi returned to the Copa América as Argentina's captain but saw another title opportunity disappear when Brazil defeated Argentina in the semi-final.
Argentina eventually finished third by beating Chile, although Messi's tournament ended controversially when he was sent off during the third-place match.
2020 - A quiet international year
Appearances: 4
Goals: 1
Major tournament: World Cup qualifiers
Key achievement: Start of the Qatar qualification campaign
The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the international football calendar, leaving Argentina with only four matches during the year.
Messi scored once, but the real significance of 2020 came from what followed: Argentina entered 2021 with a Copa América campaign that would finally change Messi's relationship with the national team.
2021 - The trophy drought finally ends
Appearances: 16
Goals: 9
Major tournament: Copa América
Key achievement: Copa América champion
This was the year Messi finally stopped hearing the same question about Argentina: when would he win something with the national team?
Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracanã in the Copa América final, with Ángel Di María scoring the decisive goal. Messi finished the tournament with four goals and five assists and was named its best player.
After losing four major finals with Argentina, Messi finally had his senior international trophy.
2022 - The year Messi completed the story
Appearances: 14
Goals: 18
Major tournaments: Finalissima, FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: Finalissima and World Cup winner
The year 2022 witnessed the peak of Messi's international career. He scored 18 goals in 14 matches, his highest calendar-year tally for the national team.
Argentina first defeated Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley before travelling to Qatar, where Messi scored seven goals and produced one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns in modern football.
Against France in the final, Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw before Argentina prevailed on penalties. He won the Golden Ball, becoming the first player to win the World Cup's best-player award twice.
The trophy that had defined the missing piece of his career was finally his.
2023 - The World Cup champion keeps producing
Appearances: 8
Goals: 8
Major tournaments: 2026 World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Key achievement: Continued Argentina's winning momentum
Argentina entered the post-World Cup period without losing the aura they had built in Qatar, and Messi remained central to the team's attack.
He scored eight goals in eight appearances during the year, including goals in World Cup qualifying as Argentina began the road towards defending their title in 2026.
2024 - Another Copa America title
Appearances: 11
Goals: 6
Major tournament: Copa América
Key achievement: Copa América champion
Messi added another major international trophy in the United States when Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 after extra time in the Copa América final.
He scored against Canada in the semi-final and played in the final despite suffering an injury that forced him off during the match. Argentina's victory gave Messi his second Copa América title, while the country moved to the top of the tournament's all-time title list.
2025 - The final World Cup qualification campaign
Appearances: 5
Goals: 3
Major tournaments: 2026 World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Key achievement: Argentina qualify for 2026 World Cup
Messi's international appearances became more selective as he entered the final stage of his career, but he continued to contribute goals while Argentina secured their place at the 2026 World Cup.
The next tournament would become Messi's sixth and final World Cup, extending a record that already appeared almost impossible to match.
2026 - The final World Cup and goodbye
Appearances: 11
Goals: 10
Major tournament: 2026 FIFA World Cup
Key achievement: World Cup finalist; eight World Cup goals
At 39, Messi entered his sixth World Cup and immediately added more remarkable numbers to a career already filled with them. He scored eight goals during the tournament, finishing with the Silver Boot, while his overall World Cup tally climbed to 21 goals in 34 appearances.
Argentina reached the final against Spain, but a 1-0 extra-time defeat ended their hopes of repeating the 2022 triumph. The match also became Messi's final appearance for Argentina.
On August 31, 2026, he announced his international retirement.
Lionel Messi's Argentina career in numbers
|Year
|Apps
|Goals
|Major tournament / milestone
|2005
|5
|0
|Senior debut
|2006
|7
|2
|World Cup debut
|2007
|14
|6
|Copa América finalist
|2008
|8
|2
|Olympic gold
|2009
|10
|3
|World Cup qualification
|2010
|10
|2
|World Cup quarter-final
|2011
|13
|4
|Copa América quarter-final
|2012
|9
|12
|Best scoring year until 2022
|2013
|7
|6
|World Cup qualification
|2014
|14
|8
|World Cup finalist, Golden Ball
|2015
|8
|4
|Copa América finalist
|2016
|11
|8
|Copa América finalist; brief retirement
|2017
|7
|4
|World Cup qualification
|2018
|5
|4
|World Cup round of 16
|2019
|10
|5
|Copa América third place
|2020
|4
|1
|World Cup qualifiers
|2021
|16
|9
|Copa América champion
|2022
|14
|18
|Finalissima + World Cup champion
|2023
|8
|8
|World Cup qualifying
|2024
|11
|6
|Copa América champion
|2025
|5
|3
|World Cup qualification
|2026
|11
|10
|World Cup finalist
Final total: 207 appearances, 125 goals and 68 assists.
The records Messi leaves behind
|Record
|Messi's final figure
|Argentina appearances
|207
|Argentina goals
|125
|Argentina assists
|68
|World Cups played
|6
|World Cup appearances
|34
|World Cup goals
|21
|World Cup assists
|12
|World Cup wins
|23
|Copa América appearances
|39
|Copa América goals
|14
|World Cup qualifying goals
|36
|Major senior Argentina trophies
|4
Messi leaves Argentina as its most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, with his 125 goals more than twice Gabriel Batistuta's previous record of 56. His 36 World Cup qualifying goals are also the most in CONMEBOL history, while his 34 World Cup appearances are a global record.
His World Cup story is particularly difficult to replicate: six tournaments, three finals, one title, 21 goals and two Golden Balls. He scored in every knockout round during Argentina's victorious 2022 campaign, becoming the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same World Cup.
And perhaps the most revealing statistic is not one number but the shape of the entire career. Messi went from zero goals in his first five international appearances to 125 by the time he left, surviving four major final defeats, a retirement announcement and years of criticism before leading Argentina to four senior trophies.