A Career Like No Other: Lionel Messi’s Greatest Argentina Moments In Pictures

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Lionel Messi has retired from international football at 39, ending a remarkable 21-year Argentina career with a record 207 appearances and 125 goals. The decision came after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, denying Messi a second world title in his final tournament. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima, said he felt the time had come to step aside and make room for a younger generation. His retirement is limited to Argentina for now. Messi remains an Inter Miami player, with his contract running through the 2028 MLS season. He also scored four goals and provided an assist in Miami’s 7-1 win over Montreal immediately before announcing his international retirement, showing that his club career is still going strong.

image Prefer on Google
Argentina footballer Lionel Messi Retires
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
1/17
Argentina footballer Lionel Messi
US President Donald J. Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino greet Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) after Argentina's loss in the World Cup final soccer match to Spain in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez, File
2/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi cries at the end of the World Cup final soccer match with Spain in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, July 19, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi cries at the end of the World Cup final soccer match with Spain in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough, File
3/17
A sculpture of soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Aldo Beroisa, that was unveiled for Argentinas opening World Cup match against Algeria, stands in Cutral Co, Argentina, at sunrise, June 21, 2026.
A sculpture of soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Aldo Beroisa, that was unveiled for Argentina's opening World Cup match against Algeria, stands in Cutral Co, Argentina, at sunrise, June 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nestor Ponce, File
4/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi (10) checks his runners-up medal after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, July 19, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) checks his runners-up medal after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke, File
5/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi (10) dribbles between Englands Anthony Gordon (18) and Harry Kane (9) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match in Atlanta, July 15, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) dribbles between England's Anthony Gordon (18) and Harry Kane (9) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match in Atlanta, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky, File
6/17
Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi (10) into the air as they celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, July 7, 2026.
Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi (10) into the air as they celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman, File
7/17
People sing happy birthday to Lionel Messi at a street mural of him in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 24, 2026.
People sing happy birthday to Lionel Messi at a street mural of him in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd, File
8/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
9/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
10/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan, File
11/17
The face of Argentinas Lionel Messi is projected on the capitals Obelisk as fans celebrate their teams World Cup victory over France in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 18, 2022.
The face of Argentina's Lionel Messi is projected on the capital's Obelisk as fans celebrate their team's World Cup victory over France in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 18, 2022. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd, File
12/17
A mural of soccer player Lionel Messi blankets the facade of an apartment building in Rosario, Argentina, Aug. 19, 2022.
A mural of soccer player Lionel Messi blankets the facade of an apartment building in Rosario, Argentina, Aug. 19, 2022. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko, File
13/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi walks along the pitch at the end of the group D match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 21, 2018. Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0.
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks along the pitch at the end of the group D match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 21, 2018. Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan, File
14/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi trains in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 21, 2016.
Argentina's Lionel Messi trains in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 21, 2016. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko, File
15/17
Argentinas Lionel Messi scores his teams second goal during the group F World Cup soccer match against Bosnia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 15, 2014.
Argentina's Lionel Messi scores his team's second goal during the group F World Cup soccer match against Bosnia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 15, 2014. | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits, File
16/17
Argentinas Angel Di Maria, top, celebrates with Argentinas Lionel Messi after scoring against Ecuador during a World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer game in Buenos Aires, June 2, 2012.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria, top, celebrates with Argentina's Lionel Messi after scoring against Ecuador during a World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer game in Buenos Aires, June 2, 2012. | Photo: AP/Ivan Fernandez, File
17/17
Argentina head coach Diego Maradona, right, looks at Argentinas Lionel Messi, left, as he controls the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match against Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, June 12, 2010.
Argentina head coach Diego Maradona, right, looks at Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, as he controls the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match against Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, June 12, 2010. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan, File

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories