A Career Like No Other: Lionel Messi’s Greatest Argentina Moments In Pictures

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 11:33 am

Lionel Messi has retired from international football at 39, ending a remarkable 21-year Argentina career with a record 207 appearances and 125 goals. The decision came after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, denying Messi a second world title in his final tournament. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima, said he felt the time had come to step aside and make room for a younger generation. His retirement is limited to Argentina for now. Messi remains an Inter Miami player, with his contract running through the 2028 MLS season. He also scored four goals and provided an assist in Miami’s 7-1 win over Montreal immediately before announcing his international retirement, showing that his club career is still going strong.