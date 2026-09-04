Toronto’s Rogers Stadium Sustains Significant Damage Following Severe Thunderstorm

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Rogers Stadium in Toronto sustained significant structural damage during Wednesday’s severe thunderstorm, leaving bleachers destroyed, though no injuries were reported.

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Toronto’s Rogers Stadium Sustains Significant Damage Following Severe Thunderstorm
Toronto’s Rogers Stadium Sustains Significant Damage Following Severe Thunderstorm Photo: CTV
Summary of this article

  • Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage during Wednesday’s severe thunderstorm, leaving rows of bleacher seats tangled and debris scattered across the site.

  • Venue officials confirmed that no staff or on-site contractors suffered injuries, with comprehensive structural damage assessments currently underway.

  • The storm dumped over 100 millimetres of torrential rain alongside high winds, triggering flash floods and disrupting key transport networks across Toronto.

Violent thunderstorms battered Toronto on Wednesday. Rogers Stadium suffered “significant damage” during the squall, with aerial footage from CP24 and CTV News Toronto revealing mangled bleacher seating and wreckage strewn across the grounds. Venue management informed CTV News in a Thursday email that no staff members or on-site contractors sustained injuries while teams are “assessing the extent of the damage.”

Municipal crews tackled debris and blackouts on Thursday. The tempest dumped over 100 millimetres of rain across several neighbourhoods, toppling trees and snapping utility lines throughout the region. Flash floods shut key arteries—including sections of Yonge Street and the Don Valley Parkway—while halting subway transit during Wednesday's peak evening commute in the city.

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“As a result of yesterday’s extreme weather, Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage,” officials wrote. “We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Power And Flooding

Toronto Hydro stated it had restored power to about 90 per cent of those who lost it during the storm, with roughly 5,300 still in the dark Thursday afternoon. Hydro One’s outage map showed that fewer than 20,000 customers, including some near Hamilton and Kitchener, remained offline as of late afternoon.

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Fierce weather struck southern Ontario. Intense squalls lashed Toronto and surrounding districts with heavy downpours, oversized hail and destructive gusts. The tempest triggered flash floods, toppled trees and cut electricity to thousands of residents across the Greater Toronto Area.

City Response And Recovery

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow praised public servants and emergency responders who fielded an “overwhelming” number of calls and said the city had planned and co-ordinated its response ahead of the storm.

“The storm has passed and I want to assure the people of Toronto that we were prepared. Our teams were co-ordinated and we will keep working until every road is clear and every resident has power back,” she said at a news conference at city hall.

The Don Valley Parkway and the Canadian National Exhibition were open Thursday morning, and transit was running as scheduled, as were city-run summer camps, she said. Crews will be working hard to ensure parks, outdoor pools and public beaches are safe and ready for the Labour Day long weekend, the mayor said.

“To everyone who sheltered in place, checked in on a neighbour, or stayed off flooded roads last night: thank you,” she said. “That’s what got us through this safely together.”

Toronto officials stated they received roughly 1,000 requests for service, while fire officials reported just shy of 1,500 calls over a 24-hour period, which they said was their second-highest call volume in a day, after the 2013 ice storm.

City manager Paul Johnson said the storm was unique in that it dumped large amounts of rain across the city rather than in isolated areas.

“We’ve not seen an event like this that’s brought this amount of water across the city of Toronto,” he said.

“Yes, there was some wide variation, anywhere from about 11 millimetres through to 110 millimetres of rain, but wide areas of the city received large amounts of rain,” along with hail and powerful winds, he said.

“Just to put it into context, that’s what we would declare as a 100-year storm,” he added.

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