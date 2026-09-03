Trump Says He's ‘Happy’ Harry And Meghan Left US: ‘I Was Not A Fan’

Donald Trump said he was “happy” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had left the US, calling himself “not a fan” of the couple
Trump accused Harry and Meghan of treating the Royal Family with “great disrespect” and said he would not have welcomed them back if he were a member of the Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain after six years in California but remain non-working royals and have not indicated that they are resuming official royal duties
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was not a ‘fan’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, adding that they had disrespected the Royal Family.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he had a good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III. He added that if he were a member of the Royal Family, he would not have taken Harry and Meghan back.
What Did Trump Say About Harry And Meghan?
While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday when Trump was meeting US Travel Executives, a reporter asked him, “What's your reaction to the recent news that Prince Harry and Meghan have left the United States?”
" I'm happy about it. No, I was not a fan. I thought look, I had a very good relationship with the Queen. Really good, I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles. I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I've known him for a long time. He's great, great guy," he responded.
“I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles, and I don't know, maybe I'm different, I wouldn't have taken them back, right? If I were the royal family, I would I would not have taken them back,” he added.
In an interview on Thursday to GB News, he said, "What she has done — and him. You know, he wrote a book that was very terrible to William. It was terrible, the things he said.. I would not have taken them back. I would've never spoken to them again."
Trump is known for his affinity towards the Royals. Earlier when King Charles had visited the US, he had revealed his mother had a crush on the king. “He’s so cute!” Trump recounted his mother as saying.
Why Did Harry And Meghan Leave The US?
The couple returned to the UK last week, marking six years since their departure for the US. They had been based in California since 2020. Neither has publicly commented on their plans so far, while reports suggest they are preparing to remain in the UK for an “extended period”. Their length of stay and where they will eventually live remain uncertain, according to Guardian. Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are to attend school in Britain.
After Harry and Meghan moved to the US, Harry spoke about feeling neglected by the Royal Family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, also said that while she was pregnant with their son, there had been “concerns and conversations” within the Royal Family about how dark his skin might be at birth.