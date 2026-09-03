Trump Says He's ‘Happy’ Harry And Meghan Left US: ‘I Was Not A Fan’

Why Did Harry And Meghan Leave The US?

The couple returned to the UK last week, marking six years since their departure for the US. They had been based in California since 2020. Neither has publicly commented on their plans so far, while reports suggest they are preparing to remain in the UK for an “extended period”. Their length of stay and where they will eventually live remain uncertain, according to Guardian. Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are to attend school in Britain.