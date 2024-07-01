Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family. He is the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, and is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Harry was educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College. Harry was educated at private schools, including Jane Mynors' nursery school and the pre-preparatory Wetherby School. He then attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire and Eton College, where he completed his education with two A-Levels. He joined the Combined Cadet Force at Eton and became a cadet officer in his final year.

After school, Harry took a gap year, during which he worked at a cattle station in Australia and travelled to Lesotho, where he worked with orphaned children and produced the documentary film "The Forgotten Kingdom: Prince Harry in Lesotho."

He completed army officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he was commissioned into the Blues and Royals as a cornet. He served temporarily with his elder brother, William. He was deployed on active duty to Afghanistan on two occasions: the first in 2007–2008 for ten weeks in Helmand Province and the second for twenty weeks in 2012–2013 with the Army Air Corps.

Harry entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005, completing his officer training in April 2006. He was commissioned as a Cornet in the Blues and Royals and promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. Initially scheduled for deployment in Iraq, Harry's assignment was changed due to security concerns. He was trained as a joint terminal attack controller and deployed to Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2007. After media coverage revealed his location, he was pulled out of Afghanistan.

Harry trained as a military helicopter pilot, completing his training and qualifying as an Apache aircraft commander. He served a second deployment in Afghanistan from September 2012 to January 2013. During this time, he flew on six missions, resulting in the deaths of 25 Taliban members. Harry's military career concluded in 2015, with his final role as a staff officer in HQ London District.

Inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as the founding patron. He remains involved in the Games in a non-royal capacity. In 2016, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law Catherine, Harry jointly initiated the mental health awareness campaign "Heads Together."

2018 Harry was made Duke of Sussex before his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle. They have two children: Archie and Lilibet. Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020, moved to Southern California, and launched Archewell Inc., a mix of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.