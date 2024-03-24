International

Nostradamus Prediction Resurfaces Amid Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

A prophecy by the 15th century prophet Nostradamus is resurfacing amid the current events involving Kate Middleton.

Outlook Web Desk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
AP
Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales | Photo: AP
A prophecy by the 15th century prophet Nostradamus is resurfacing amid the current events involving Kate Middleton.

The French physician reportedly predicted almost five hundred years ago that the "King of the Isles" would be "driven out by force” and would be "replaced by one who will have no mark of a king." It is interpreted that King Charles III will abdicate the throne under pressure and be replaced by Prince Harry, who had willingly refused to do the Royal duties and left the palace to seek independent life and financial freedom in the US.

Princess Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she's undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. - AP
Reactions And Well-Wishes Pouring Down For Princess Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

BY Outlook International Desk

Who was Nostradamus?

French astrologer Nostredame’s original name was Michel de Nostredame. He is known for his book 'Les Propheties', which is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains believed to be about future events. He has been given credit for correctly predicting the rise of Napoleon, the bombing of Hiroshima and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Reportedly, the claims have now emerged that he also foretold difficult times for Britain monarchy in 2024.

This grab taken from a video released by the BBC Studios on Friday March 22, 2024, shows Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." Kate, said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. - AP
What All We Know About Princess Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis So Far?

BY Outlook International Desk

Modern-day Nostradamus:

The predictions of a modern-day Nostradamus, Athos Salome, are also gaining traction on social media, particularly his predictions about Kate Middleton's health concerns. The Princess of Wales recently revealed she is battling cancer after initially undergoing surgery for what was believed to be a non-cancerous issue.

