Nostradamus Prediction Resurfaces Amid Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

French astrologer’s prophesy made centuries ago is going viral amid the announcement by Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, that she was having treatment for cancer. A prophecy by the 15th century prophet Nostradamus is resurfacing amid the current events involving Kate Middleton.
The French physician reportedly predicted almost five hundred years ago that the "King of the Isles" would be "driven out by force” and would be "replaced by one who will have no mark of a king." It is interpreted that King Charles III will abdicate the throne under pressure and be replaced by Prince Harry, who had willingly refused to do the Royal duties and left the palace to seek independent life and financial freedom in the US.
Advertisement
Who was Nostradamus?
French astrologer Nostredame’s original name was Michel de Nostredame. He is known for his book 'Les Propheties', which is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains believed to be about future events. He has been given credit for correctly predicting the rise of Napoleon, the bombing of Hiroshima and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Reportedly, the claims have now emerged that he also foretold difficult times for Britain monarchy in 2024.
Advertisement
Modern-day Nostradamus:
The predictions of a modern-day Nostradamus, Athos Salome, are also gaining traction on social media, particularly his predictions about Kate Middleton's health concerns. The Princess of Wales recently revealed she is battling cancer after initially undergoing surgery for what was believed to be a non-cancerous issue.