Reactions And Well-Wishes Pouring Down For Princess Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton announced that she’s is undergoing preventive chemotherapy for cancer. She shared the news on Friday through a heartfelt video.
The world is in shock over this announcement, and Princess Kate is receiving a ton of support and well wishes from people everywhere.
King Charles III, through a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, said that he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks” following their time in the hospital together. Just a month ago, the King was also diagnosed with cancer.
The spokesperson added that Charles and his wife Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, issued a statement wishing health and privacy for the Princess and family. The statement read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
Princess Kate’s younger brother also wished good health to his sister in a sweet Instagram post that included a throwback photo of them together.
Westminster Abbey, where Princess Kate wed Prince William in 2011 and where she has hosted several royal events since, shared on social media: "Everyone at Westminster Abbey wishes The Princess of Wales well following the news of her cancer diagnosis."
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, also prayed for the Princess of Wales’ health and praised her spirit of optimism. He urged people to pray for the Royal Family and shared good wishes for Kate on X.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, also shared his reaction to Kate's health update on X.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan wished the Princess “a full and speedy recovery” and offered his “thoughts and prayers” in on X.
Megan McCain, the daughter of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, wrote on X that “America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time.” John McCain died of cancer in 2018.
The Rugby Football League, of which Kate is the royal patron, said on X: "The RFL, and all in our sport, send our support and best wishes to our Royal Patron Catherine, Princess of Wales...”