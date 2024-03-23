Blake Lively Apologizes For 'Silly Post' Around Kate Middleton's Photoshop Mishaps Amid Cancer Treatment Revelation

Following Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealing she is undergoing cancer treatment, Blake Lively issued an apology on social media for her previous remarks poking fun at the royal's recent photoshop errors.
“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” Lively penned in her Instagram Stories. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”
The images under scrutiny were promotional photographs for Lively's Betty Buzz and Betty Booze line, depicting her in a relaxed setting with a drink. Certain elements of the photos were evidently exaggerated or digitally altered.
Speculation regarding Middleton's health arose shortly after her announcement of undergoing abdominal surgery in January, coinciding with the revelation of King Charles' cancer diagnosis on the same day.
Speculation reached a peak over the past two weeks as four major news agencies removed a photo of Middleton and her family from their archives due to concerns about manipulation. Middleton took responsibility for the poor photo editing skills the following day, but this did little to diminish media interest, which was compounded by a second image allegedly altered.