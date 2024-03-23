Celebs React To Kate Middleton's Cancer: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Olivia Munn Wish Her Well; Blake Lively Apologises

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, left everyone shocked after she announced her cancer diagnosis via a video message on Friday. The announcement came in the aftermath of her constant absence from public engagements, leading to several conspiracy theorists coming up with one or the other reasons behind her disappearance.
The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, and said in the video, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Advertisement
Now, post the Duchess of Cambridge announced the news of her cancer, several celebrities and prominent figures have wished her well, while some of them even apologised to her as well, including Blake Lively, Katie Couric and Olivia Munn, Ivanka Trump among others.
In the wake of Kate’s announcement, Hollywood actress Blake Lively apologised for a joke she made about her post the release of her digitally altered Mother’s Day photo. She wrote on her Instagram Story: “I'm sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”
Advertisement
Kate Middleton’s cancer news resonated with Olivia Munn as well, who recently disclosed her own diagnosis of breast cancer. Munn mentioned, "Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best." Former Today show anchor Katie Couric, who herself battled breast cancer in 2022, expressed support to Kate Middleton. She wrote, “As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts.”
Meanwhile, Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones mentioned on Instagram, "Wales and the World is with you. HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."
Ivanka Trump stated on her social media, “It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.”
Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, shared his reaction to Kate's health news. "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he wrote. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."
Tennis Star Billie Jean King reposted Kate's video on X, and wrote, “Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”