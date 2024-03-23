Celebs React To Kate Middleton's Cancer: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Olivia Munn Wish Her Well; Blake Lively Apologises

The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, and said in the video, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."