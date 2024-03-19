Kate Middleton Is Still 'Missing' | Timeline Of Her Surgery, Photo Controversy & More

Kate Middleton has been at the centre of a lot of talk online recently. This all started when Kensington Palace announced she would be taking a break from public life to have planned surgery on her abdomen.
Somehow, this news led to rumours that Kate was actually missing. People on the internet started looking into where she might be. And in the past few days, things got even more intense because of a photo posted on Instagram for Mother’s Day.
December 25, 2023: Kate's Last Sighting
The last confirmed sighting of Kate Middleton was on Christmas Day, as she attended a church service at Sandringham in North London.
Advertisement
This public appearance marked a significant event before she seemingly withdrew from the public eye.
January 17, 2024: Announcement of Kate's Surgery
Nearly three weeks after her last public appearance, Kensington Palace made a significant announcement. They revealed that Kate had undergone planned abdominal surgery, which explained her absence from public duties. The Palace emphasized Kate’s desire for privacy regarding her medical details, citing her wish to maintain normalcy for her children during her recovery period.
Additionally, they stated that she would refrain from public engagements until after Easter, with only important updates regarding her health being disclosed to the public.
Advertisement
January 30, 2024: Kate's Return Home
Following a two-week stay at The London Clinic, where she received medical care, Kate Middleton was announced to be returning home to continue her recovery. Kensington Palace expressed gratitude towards the medical staff at The London Clinic for their dedicated care.
The Palace also conveyed the appreciation of the Wales family for the support and well wishes received from people around the world during Kate's medical journey.
February 7, 2024: Prince William Resumes Public Duties
A week after Kate’s return home, Prince William resumed his public engagements. His first official appearance was at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle, where he stood in for his father. This marked Prince William's reintegration into public life after a period of absence due to Kate's surgery.
February 27, 2024: Speculation Surrounding Kate's Whereabouts
Around this time, speculation regarding Kate’s whereabouts started to circulate online. The rumours gained traction, especially after Prince William cancelled an official engagement, citing personal reasons. Notably, the cancelled event was a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece.
February 29, 2024: Palace Addresses Speculation
In response to mounting suspicion and requests for updates on Kate’s health, Kensington Palace issued another statement. They reiterated the timeline of Kate’s recovery, emphasizing their commitment to providing significant updates only. This statement aimed to address the growing curiosity and speculation surrounding Kate’s status.
Advertisement
March 4, 2024: Alleged Sighting of Kate
Reports surfaced suggesting a sighting of Kate being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in Windsor.
However, the authenticity of the photograph was questioned, with some noting discrepancies that fueled further speculation.
March 10, 2024: Controversy Surrounding Mother's Day Photo
In an attempt to mark Mother's Day and address ongoing speculation, the Palace shared a photo of Kate with her children on Instagram.
However, the image stirred controversy as viewers pointed out apparent inconsistencies and edits, including alterations to the children's appearance and doubts about its timing and authenticity.
Advertisement
March 11, 2024: Kate's Apology and Subsequent Appearance
Following public scrutiny of the Mother's Day photo, Kate issued an apology, acknowledging her involvement in editing the image.
Hours later, she was spotted with Prince William, leaving Windsor Castle. The Daily Mail obtained a photo showing the couple en route to separate engagements, fueling further discussions about Kate's recent activities.
March 13, 2024: Comedian Weighs in on Rumours
American comedian Stephen Colbert addressed the ongoing speculation about Kate's disappearance during his show. He suggested a link between Kate's absence and rumours surrounding Prince William's alleged affair, adding a new dimension to the ongoing saga.
Advertisement
March 18, 2024: Public Appearance at Farmer's Market
Kate and Prince William were photographed leaving a supermarket, marking Kate's first public outing since the controversy erupted.
Videos circulated by TMZ captured the couple leaving the establishment. Kate sported athletic wear and sneakers, and observers noted her apparent happiness, relaxation, and good health.
However, despite the evidence, doubts lingered in some quarters. The emergence of the hashtag #NotKate on social media indicated a widespread belief among certain individuals that the woman in the footage wasn't actually Kate Middleton.
The event reignited discussions about the royal couple's privacy and the public's insatiable appetite for royal news. One user also wrote, " All the technology today and that’s the best photo they can get, same as when people photograph a UFO or Bigfoot, I'm not buying it."
Meanwhile, Piers Morgan, on his show "Uncensored," criticised the Palace's handling of the situation, suggesting they may be concealing something.