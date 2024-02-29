Where is Kate Middleton Now? Palace Updates On Her Recovery And Absence From Public Eye Amid Conspirecy Theories

The palace issued a statement addressing speculation and conspiracy theories regarding Kate Middleton's location. Speaking to Page Six, a representative for the Princess of Wales reiterated, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." Furthermore, they confirmed that Kate is "doing well."

In contrast to her usual busy schedule of royal engagements in January following the holiday season, Kate Middleton took a different approach this year. Despite a busy December and attending events with the royal family on Christmas, both Princess Kate and Prince William kept a relatively low profile during the initial weeks of 2024. Their public appearances were limited, with only one solo engagement for Prince William, the Prince of Wales.