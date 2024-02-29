Where is Kate Middleton Now? Palace Updates On Her Recovery And Absence From Public Eye Amid Conspirecy Theories

The palace issued a statement addressing speculation and conspiracy theories regarding Kate Middleton's location. Speaking to Page Six, a representative for the Princess of Wales reiterated, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." Furthermore, they confirmed that Kate is "doing well."
In contrast to her usual busy schedule of royal engagements in January following the holiday season, Kate Middleton took a different approach this year. Despite a busy December and attending events with the royal family on Christmas, both Princess Kate and Prince William kept a relatively low profile during the initial weeks of 2024. Their public appearances were limited, with only one solo engagement for Prince William, the Prince of Wales.
A few weeks later, on January 17, the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales, aged 42, had undergone scheduled abdominal surgery the day before. She stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks before continuing her recovery at home, with plans to resume public engagements after Easter.
After Prince William unexpectedly canceled his attendance at a memorial service honoring his late godfather on Tuesday, worries about Princess Kate's well-being have spread widely on the internet, leading to a flurry of conspiracy theories.
While a source from the palace told PEOPLE that Kate "continues to be doing well" during her recovery, the absence of updates about the Princess of Wales has raised concerns. The only information disclosed is that the condition was non-cancerous.
Kate's absence from public view stands in stark contrast to King Charles, who is grappling with his own health challenges. The 75-year-old monarch underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month and disclosed his cancer diagnosis on February 5 (although it's clarified that his cancer is not prostate cancer). Despite not making public appearances, he has been spotted attending church with Queen Camilla, issuing statements as he works behind the scenes, and even appearing in a video where he reads letters from well-wishers.
Here's the latest information available on Princess Kate's recovery and the reasons to why she's stayed out of the public eye.
Kate Middleton Desires Privacy
Princess Kate has expressed a desire for privacy regarding her medical matters, in contrast to King Charles, who openly shared details about his procedure for an enlarged prostate and his cancer diagnosis.
In the initial statement regarding her surgery, the palace stated that it was Kate's "wish that her personal medical information remains private."
Furthermore, the palace mentioned that updates on Her Royal Highness' progress would be provided only "when there is significant new information to share."
Princess Kate Aims to Preserve a Sense of Normalcy for her Three Children
Princess Kate's priority is to maintain a sense of normalcy for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, amidst her surgery and recovery. Kensington Palace initially stated, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."
In support of his wife and children, Prince William chose to cancel his royal duties.
Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, explained, “We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them. So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
It was anticipated that the Prince of Wales would assist in managing the children alongside longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and help with school pickups and drop-offs.
“They are a modern royal couple," added Hardman. "There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny."
Recovery of the Princess of Wales will Take Place Away from the Public Eye
After initially sharing that Princess Kate would undergo a 10 to 14-day recovery period following her surgery, she was discreetly discharged on January 29, 13 days later.
Kensington Palace announced her return home to Windsor in a statement: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world," they added.
Returning to her residence at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, the princess is expected to continue her recovery until at least the end of March, according to the palace.
“It is sensible to take the time,” a source close to the royal household commented to PEOPLE. “That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging. It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."
During an investiture ceremony on February 7, Prince William mentioned that his wife was being cared for by two "amazing and kind" nurses.
Kate was Well Enough to Travel to Norfolk
In a positive development, Princess Kate's recovery progress allowed her to travel to Anmer Hall, the residence she shares with Prince William on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, during their children's school break in February.
According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."
Prince William has Resumed his Royal Responsibilities
After maintaining a low profile during Princess Kate's hospitalization and recovery at home, Prince William has resumed his royal duties. On February 7, he presided over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and later attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. Addressing attendees, Prince William expressed gratitude for the support towards Catherine and his father, saying, "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all."
In a lighthearted remark, Prince William joked, "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!"
According to a friend quoted by PEOPLE, Prince William is managing admirably despite the challenges faced by his wife's surgery and his father's recent news. During his children's school break, he spent time with them and Kate in Norfolk, and he has since undertaken various engagements, including visiting the British Red Cross headquarters, hosting another investiture ceremony, and attending the BAFTAs.
At the BAFTAs, Prince William apologized for Kate's absence, stating, "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," he said, adding that he hadn't seen all of the year's nominees as he had "other things on my mind."
Princess Kate won't return to Public Outings until at least Easter
Princess Kate is not expected to resume public engagements until at least Easter, according to the palace's initial statement regarding her surgery and recovery. The statement mentioned, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
While it remains uncertain whether Kate will join in late March, it's worth noting that the royal family typically attends church on Easter. Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance as a family of five at the event, marking Prince Louis' Easter debut.