Princess Kate's First Official Post Since Surgery, Shares Heartwarming Mother's Day Photo With Children

On Sunday, Kate, the Princess of Wales, expressed gratitude to the public for their support in her initial public statement since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She shared a photo of herself alongside her three children.
Captured by her husband, Prince William, the heir to the throne, the photograph depicted Kate, aged 42, appearing healthy and smiling, surrounded by her children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.
In a message shared on X, Kate wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."
In Britain, Mother's Day is observed on Sunday. According to her Kensington Palace office, the photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, where the family resides.
In January, Kate underwent surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition, resulting in a two-week hospital stay. Since then, she has not made any public appearances, and Kensington Palace has indicated that she is unlikely to resume official duties until after Easter, which occurs at the end of this month.
In recent weeks, there has been speculation and unfounded rumors circulating on social media regarding the health of the princess, who has been absent from public royal engagements since Christmas Day. Her office clarified earlier this month that it would only be issuing "significant updates" regarding her recovery.
Kate underwent surgery on the same day palace officials announced that King Charles, aged 75, would also be hospitalized for treatment related to an enlarged prostate.
While hospitalized, the king's medical team identified an unspecified form of cancer. As a result, the monarch has had to defer his public commitments while undergoing treatment, although he has been photographed fulfilling some of his responsibilities as head of state.