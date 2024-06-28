Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS

In May, he attended a panel discussion with the organization and participated in a celebration at St Paul's Cathedral in London alongside veterans involved in the various Invictus Games sports. He was later joined by his wife, Duchess Meghan, in Nigeria, where he met with the country's chief of defense staff, attended a reception honoring military families, and visited injured servicemembers at a military hospital. The Duchess of Sussex also co-hosted an event for women in leadership.