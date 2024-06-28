Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS

Prince Harry is set to be honored at the upcoming ESPYS. He will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is presented to individuals with a strong connection to sports who have served others in a manner reflecting the legacy of former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, according to a press release from ESPN.
The Duke of Sussex is being recognized for his creation of The Invictus Games, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in London and Abuja, Nigeria. The Invictus Games was launched by Harry in 2014. It honors active duty and veteran service members who have been wounded, injured, or fallen ill while serving. The event draws participants from over 20 countries.
In May, he attended a panel discussion with the organization and participated in a celebration at St Paul's Cathedral in London alongside veterans involved in the various Invictus Games sports. He was later joined by his wife, Duchess Meghan, in Nigeria, where he met with the country's chief of defense staff, attended a reception honoring military families, and visited injured servicemembers at a military hospital. The Duchess of Sussex also co-hosted an event for women in leadership.
The 2024 ESPYS will air live on ABC on July 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT, hosted by tennis superstar Serena Williams. Alongside Prince Harry, Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and Dawn Staley will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. All other winners can be voted on by fans via ESPN.
"It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals - Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley, and Prince Harry," said Kate Jackson, vice president of production at ESPN, in a statement. "These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity, and perseverance, and we're thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS."