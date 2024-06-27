United States

Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of tech mogul Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, has confirmed her relationship with Arthur Donald, the grandson of Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Phoebe Gates, daughter of tech entrepreneur Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, has confirmed her relationship with Arthur Donald, the grandson of Beatles legend Paul McCartney. The announcement was made in a photo diary for Nylon magazine, published on Friday.

Phoebe, who recently graduated from Stanford University, shared a heartwarming photo of Arthur giving her a piggyback ride after the commencement ceremony. She captioned it, “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony.”

Another photo in the diary shows the couple at a graduation party hosted by Phoebe and her college friend, Mandy. In the photo, Phoebe is seen in a baby blue dress, while Arthur is dressed in a navy blue blazer and matching t-shirt. Phoebe added a playful note to the picture, “He cleans up nicely.”

Phoebe graduated from Stanford University on June 15 with a degree in human biology. Her mother, Melinda Gates, delivered the commencement speech at the ceremony, which Phoebe found to be a huge inspiration. “I knew I had to make it happen if I could because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate,” Phoebe told the magazine. “I can’t think of a better ending!”

Who is Arthur Donald?

Arthur Donald, 25, is the eldest grandchild of Paul McCartney. He is the son of Mary McCartney, Paul’s daughter, and TV producer Alistair Donald.

Arthur attended University College School in England before transferring to Yale University, where he studied history and graduated in 2021. He currently works as an investor at the Collaborative Fund. 

