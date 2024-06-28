BLACKPINK's Lisa is getting a lot of praise for her inclusive casting approach and fair compensation for the cast of her forthcoming music video, ‘Rockstar.’ On June 26, Lisa released a teaser for the highly anticipated track. The teaser showcases the song’s grand scale and cinematic flair, with scenes shot in Bangkok's iconic China Town, which was partially closed for filming.
Following the teaser's release, a Thai Facebook page revealed further production details, including the casting and payment arrangements for participants. Filming took place from May 22 to 24, involving 12-hour shifts with small breaks, after multiple rehearsal sessions on May 21 and 22.
The casting call outlined thoughtful pay rates and a diverse range of roles, ensuring representation across various groups. Motorbikers were set to receive 1,500 Baht (around $40 USD), while kid skateboarders would earn 3,000 Baht (around $80 USD).
The casting was quite inclusive of the LGBTQ community, with payments ranging from 5,000 Baht to 8,000 Baht (around $135 to $215 USD). Moreover, actors with unique characteristics beyond traditional beauty standards were compensated between 1,500 Baht and 3,000 Baht (around $40 to $80 USD).
This inclusive approach, seeking participants from diverse backgrounds and identities, including LGBTQ individuals and those with distinctive traits, garnered great number of support online. Fans took to social media to praise Lisa for her attention to detail and commitment to inclusivity in the production of the music video.
Even before its official release, 'Rockstar' has generated great buzz, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding Lisa's solo project.