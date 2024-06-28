United States

BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now

Blackpink's Lisa is praised for her inclusive casting approach and fair compensation for her upcoming music video, 'Rockstar'.

X
Lisa in Rockstar Photo: X
info_icon

BLACKPINK's Lisa is getting a lot of praise for her inclusive casting approach and fair compensation for the cast of her forthcoming music video, ‘Rockstar.’ On June 26, Lisa released a teaser for the highly anticipated track. The teaser showcases the song’s grand scale and cinematic flair, with scenes shot in Bangkok's iconic China Town, which was partially closed for filming.

Following the teaser's release, a Thai Facebook page revealed further production details, including the casting and payment arrangements for participants. Filming took place from May 22 to 24, involving 12-hour shifts with small breaks, after multiple rehearsal sessions on May 21 and 22.

The casting call outlined thoughtful pay rates and a diverse range of roles, ensuring representation across various groups. Motorbikers were set to receive 1,500 Baht (around $40 USD), while kid skateboarders would earn 3,000 Baht (around $80 USD).

The casting was quite inclusive of the LGBTQ community, with payments ranging from 5,000 Baht to 8,000 Baht (around $135 to $215 USD). Moreover, actors with unique characteristics beyond traditional beauty standards were compensated between 1,500 Baht and 3,000 Baht (around $40 to $80 USD).

This inclusive approach, seeking participants from diverse backgrounds and identities, including LGBTQ individuals and those with distinctive traits, garnered great number of support online. Fans took to social media to praise Lisa for her attention to detail and commitment to inclusivity in the production of the music video.

Even before its official release, 'Rockstar' has generated great buzz, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding Lisa's solo project.

BLACKPINK's LISA - Instagram
BLACKPINK's LISA Inks A Deal With RCA Records For Solo Activities Under LLOUD, Launches A New Website

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Budget: State Govt Announces Free Cylinder Scheme, Financial Aid For Women
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Breaks 88-Year June Rain Record; Maharashtra Dy CM Tables Budget
  3. 'Can't Even Write Leave Application': SC Rebukes Panchayat Teachers Seeking To Skip Competency Test
  4. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  5. 3 Labourers Feared Trapped As Wall Collapses In Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  2. Aamir Khan Reportedly Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount
  3. Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'
  4. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
  5. Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses
Sports News
  1. T20 WC 2024 Final: Is Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Playing Last Game Together In India Jersey?
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma Register Highest Opening Partnership In Women’s Tests
  4. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Double Powers Uruguay Past Bolivia In Dominant Display - In Pics
  5. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup: Two Unbeatable Teams Fight For Trophy For First Time
World News
  1. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  2. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  3. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  4. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  5. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Breaks 88-Year June Rain Record; Maharashtra Dy CM Tables Budget