BLACKPINK's LISA Inks A Deal With RCA Records For Solo Activities Under LLOUD, Launches A New Website

Last year, the BLACKPINK member parted ways with her longstanding agency, YG Entertainment, following the expiration of her solo contract. And months after, in February of this year, she founded her own artist management company, LLOUD. Two months post the establishment of her independent label, it has been announced that LISA has also inked a deal the American label, which is home to acclaimed artists such as SZA, Doja Cat, Britney Spears, Normani, A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Tate McRae, and others. She will be joining fellow K-Pop artists ATEEZ and RIIZE under the record label.