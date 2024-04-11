BLACKPINK's LISA Inks A Deal With RCA Records For Solo Activities Under LLOUD, Launches A New Website

LISA, the popular star known for her remarkable talents as a singer, rapper, and dancer in the immensely renowned K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, has inked a solo recording contract with RCA Records, as announced by both parties on April 10. This agreement, forged between the K-Pop idol, her management and creative company LLOUD Co., and RCA, ensures that she retains ownership of her master recordings.
“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family, and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” LISA said of being a part of the prestigious label, adding, “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”
Advertisement
LLOUD unveiled the ground-breaking partnership on social media handles, introducing a new website as well.
Last year, the BLACKPINK member parted ways with her longstanding agency, YG Entertainment, following the expiration of her solo contract. And months after, in February of this year, she founded her own artist management company, LLOUD. Two months post the establishment of her independent label, it has been announced that LISA has also inked a deal the American label, which is home to acclaimed artists such as SZA, Doja Cat, Britney Spears, Normani, A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Tate McRae, and others. She will be joining fellow K-Pop artists ATEEZ and RIIZE under the record label.
Advertisement
“We are incredibly proud to partner with LISA and LLOUD Co.,” RCA chairman/CEO Peter Edge and president/COO John Fleckenstein said in a joint statement, adding, “LISA is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family.”
According to the announcement, it is anticipated that the ‘Money’ crooner will debut new solo music under RCA Records and will continue to engage in group activities with her fellow BLACKPINK members—JISOO, ROSÉ, and JENNIE—under YG Entertainment.
Meanwhile, as a solo artist, the rapper has set various records, including four Guinness World Records. Earlier this year, an HBO spokesperson confirmed she would be making her acting debut with the upcoming third season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus.’