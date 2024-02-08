After the members of BLACKPINK decided not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, there were many speculations as to what they would do to promote their solo endeavours. With JENNIE being the first one to launch her own label OA, now the group’s rapper LISA has decided to follow in her footsteps and launch her own label called LLOUD.
After dropping many cryptic hints on social media the past few days, and posing excitement among fans, who speculated that the idol would be releasing new music, LISA dropped the news on Thursday, letting her followers know about this new update. She finally revealed that she has embarked on a new chapter and will be serving as the CEO of LLOUD, which she described as “a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”
Take a look at the post here:
With an Instagram page also set up for the newly-founded brand, with a link to the official website, LLOUD’s description states: “At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”
The website showcases many of LISA’s professional activities including her interview with Spotify Billions Club, her appearance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, her photoshoot for the Elle Taiwan cover page, her endorsements with Bulgari, to state a few.
Now, with this announcement, it’s expected that the ‘MONEY’ crooner will actively begin her solo activities, while also being a part of BLACKPINK.
As for the renowned K-Pop girl group, JENNIE was the first member to launch her independent label, ODD ATELIER in November 2023. JISOO, on the other hand, is expected to launch a label in partnership with her brother. With LISA also doing the same, it’s anticipated that ROSÉ will opt for the same path.