After dropping many cryptic hints on social media the past few days, and posing excitement among fans, who speculated that the idol would be releasing new music, LISA dropped the news on Thursday, letting her followers know about this new update. She finally revealed that she has embarked on a new chapter and will be serving as the CEO of LLOUD, which she described as “a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”