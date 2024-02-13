The news of BLACKPINK member LISA stepping into acting has been doing the rounds. Previously, it was reported that she would be starring in ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise. But now, it seems that it has been confirmed that she would be joining the massively-talented ensemble of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, which Variety has learned exclusively.
In the upcoming season of the popular HBO series, she will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal. Similar to all the other castings for the third season, her role has not been disclosed yet. The production is scheduled to commence sometime this month, and will be taking place in and around cities of LISA’s home country of Thailand, which include the gorgeous places of Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.
Advertisement
For those unfamiliar, ‘The White Lotus’ is an American drama, which unfolds the stories of guests and employees at the White Lotus Resort, who conceal a darker secret beneath their seemingly flawless façade. The first two seasons, shot in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, have received acclaim from both viewers and critics, and over the course of time, combined, have won 15 Emmys.
Advertisement
Although specific plot details about the upcoming season, created, written and directed by Mike White, have been kept under wraps, what’s known is that it will be shot around a new group of guests. The expansive ensemble cast already includes: Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.
Advertisement
Notably, Jennifer Coolidge, the standout performer of the series, will not be featured in Season 3. Speaking about how she feels about the new season, she stated, “I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it. I think (Season 3) is going to be good. There’s going to be all sorts of good stuff in it… It’s never, never a dull moment.”
Advertisement
As for the BLACKPINK rapper, ‘The White Lotus’ would be her acting debut. She will be the second member of the K-Pop girl group to venture into films, after JENNIE starred in HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ which premiered in June 2023.