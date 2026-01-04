Himachal CM Assures Fair Probe In Mandi Student Death Case

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke directly to the family of the deceased student, offering condolences and pledging a fair, transparent probe.
Bereaved family rejects suicide theory, alleges foul play; seeks CBI investigation into possible ragging or murder.
DGP to monitor probe; forensic scrutiny to be fast-tracked; financial aid promised to the family.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally spoke to the bereaved family of a 20-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances in a private hostel in Mandi district, assuring them of a thorough, impartial investigation and swift justice.
The student, a second-year B.Tech student at a private engineering college in Mandi, was found dead in his hostel room on December 30, 2025. Initial reports suggested suicide by hanging, but the family has strongly contested this, alleging foul play, possible ragging, or murder, and demanded a CBI probe.
CM Sukhu called the family late on January 3 from Shimla, expressing deep condolences and assuring them that “no stone will be left unturned to uncover the truth.” He directed the Director General of Police to personally oversee the investigation, expedite the post-mortem report, and ensure forensic evidence is examined by a central agency if required. The CM also promised full financial assistance to the family and support for any legal expenses.
The incident has sparked protests by students and local residents in Mandi, who have accused college authorities of negligence and covering up facts. Opposition BJP leaders have called it a “failure of law and order” under the Congress government, demanding immediate suspension of hostel wardens and college officials.
Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and formed a special investigation team. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, and statements of fellow students and hostel staff are being recorded.