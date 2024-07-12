Sports

ESPY Awards 2024: Max Verstappen, Luka Doncic, Simone Biles Among Big Names to Take Home Top Honours - In Pics

The 2024 ESPY Awards celebrated a landmark year for women in sports, as the biggest names in athletics gathered in Hollywood to honour the best of the best. Hosted by Serena Williams, the ceremony saw basketball stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and JuJu Watkins take home top honours, alongside gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. South Carolina women's basketball was crowned Best Team, while Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The night also recognized outstanding performances from Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Mahomes, Max Verstappen, and Luka Doncic.

Serena Williams | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Serena Williams emcee's the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Caitlin Clark delivers a video message after she was awarded the Best Record-Breaking Performance award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

South Carolina womens basketball team
South Carolina women's basketball team | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Serena Williams, center left with microphone, makes closing comments as the South Carolina women's basketball team stands on stage during the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid accepts the Best Athlete Men's Sports award on behalf of Patrick Mahomes from presenter Nikki Glaser, right, at the the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Steve Gleason, left, with his son Rivers, recieves the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage
Steve Gleason, left, with his son Rivers, recieves the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Steve Gleason, left, receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, held by his son Rivers, right, at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nick Saban
Nick Saban | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Nick Saban makes comments after receiving the Icon Award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks after receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service
Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on are Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro, and Elizabeth Marks, right.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics speaks after receiving the Best Championship Performance award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Juju Watkins accepts the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award
Juju Watkins accepts the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Juju Watkins of the Southern California women's basketball team accepts the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Halle Bailey and Lamar Jackson
Halle Bailey and Lamar Jackson | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Halle Bailey, left, and Lamar Jackson, right, make a presentation at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

