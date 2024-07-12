Sports

ESPY Awards 2024: Max Verstappen, Luka Doncic, Simone Biles Among Big Names to Take Home Top Honours - In Pics

The 2024 ESPY Awards celebrated a landmark year for women in sports, as the biggest names in athletics gathered in Hollywood to honour the best of the best. Hosted by Serena Williams, the ceremony saw basketball stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and JuJu Watkins take home top honours, alongside gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. South Carolina women's basketball was crowned Best Team, while Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The night also recognized outstanding performances from Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Mahomes, Max Verstappen, and Luka Doncic.