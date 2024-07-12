ESPY Awards 2024: Max Verstappen, Luka Doncic, Simone Biles Among Big Names to Take Home Top Honours - In Pics

Serena Williams emcee's the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Caitlin Clark delivers a video message after she was awarded the Best Record-Breaking Performance award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams, center left with microphone, makes closing comments as the South Carolina women's basketball team stands on stage during the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid accepts the Best Athlete Men's Sports award on behalf of Patrick Mahomes from presenter Nikki Glaser, right, at the the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Steve Gleason, left, receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, held by his son Rivers, right, at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Nick Saban makes comments after receiving the Icon Award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks after receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on are Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro, and Elizabeth Marks, right.
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics speaks after receiving the Best Championship Performance award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Juju Watkins of the Southern California women's basketball team accepts the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Halle Bailey, left, and Lamar Jackson, right, make a presentation at the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.