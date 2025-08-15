PM Modi On Independence Day: 'National Policy Will Help Promote Sports In Far-Flung Areas', He Says In Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address that parents' attitudes towards children excelling in sports have changed, which was "a positive sign" for India's future

Narendra Modi Independence-Day Speech: National Sports Policy
In this screengrab via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem after hoisting the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. Photo: PTI
  • Narendra Modi says sports play key role in nation's development

  • Prime Minister "happy" to see things change with regards to encouragement for sports

  • Underlines National Sports Governance Bill's importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of sports in India's development during his Independence Day address in New Delhi on Friday (August 15, 2025). Modi said his "heart swells with pride" whenever he sees families encouraging sports among their children.

"Sports play an important role in development. I am happy that while there was a time when parents did not encourage children to spend time in sports, today things have changed. Now, when children take an interest and excel in sports, parents feel proud. I see this as a positive sign for the nation's future. In my country's families, when I see a welcoming environment for sports, my heart swells with pride," Modi said.

PM Modi On National Sports Governance Bill

"We want to promote sports in far flung areas, and the national sports policy will help in this matter," he added. The PM was referring to the landmark National Sports Governance Bill, which was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). The bill's passing completed a journey that began more than a decade ago and involved several ups and downs for the stakeholders who were pushing for this structural reform.

It will become an act after the presidential assent, which should not take long, and India will join powers like the United States, United Kingdom, China and Japan that have laws in place for streamlined administrative set-ups. It all began in 2011 when the then sports minister Ajay Maken came with the basic framework that talked about setting some benchmarks for the country's much-criticised sports administrators.

Accused of indulging in power struggles, infighting, and financial misappropriation, the administrators have also been criticised for showing a distinct lack of intent to overcome any of these issues. But with the new bill, accountability will be in place through a National Sports Board, a National Sports Tribunal and the National Sports Election Panel.

(With PTI inputs)

