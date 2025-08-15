Narendra Modi says sports play key role in nation's development
Prime Minister "happy" to see things change with regards to encouragement for sports
Underlines National Sports Governance Bill's importance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of sports in India's development during his Independence Day address in New Delhi on Friday (August 15, 2025). Modi said his "heart swells with pride" whenever he sees families encouraging sports among their children.
"Sports play an important role in development. I am happy that while there was a time when parents did not encourage children to spend time in sports, today things have changed. Now, when children take an interest and excel in sports, parents feel proud. I see this as a positive sign for the nation's future. In my country's families, when I see a welcoming environment for sports, my heart swells with pride," Modi said.
PM Modi On National Sports Governance Bill
"We want to promote sports in far flung areas, and the national sports policy will help in this matter," he added. The PM was referring to the landmark National Sports Governance Bill, which was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). The bill's passing completed a journey that began more than a decade ago and involved several ups and downs for the stakeholders who were pushing for this structural reform.
It will become an act after the presidential assent, which should not take long, and India will join powers like the United States, United Kingdom, China and Japan that have laws in place for streamlined administrative set-ups. It all began in 2011 when the then sports minister Ajay Maken came with the basic framework that talked about setting some benchmarks for the country's much-criticised sports administrators.
Accused of indulging in power struggles, infighting, and financial misappropriation, the administrators have also been criticised for showing a distinct lack of intent to overcome any of these issues. But with the new bill, accountability will be in place through a National Sports Board, a National Sports Tribunal and the National Sports Election Panel.
(With PTI inputs)