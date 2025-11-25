Man City Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture

Manchester City face Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League
Match at November 22 at Etihad Stadium
Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen available on SonyLIV and Sony TEN channels
Manchester City host German side Bayer Leverkusen at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in a pivotal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter. This Matchday 5 fixture will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between City and Leverkusen.
Man City enter the fixture on the back of a 2-1 English Premier League defeat at Newcastle United – a result that has made their domestic title defence much tougher.
The night also marks a personal milestone for Pep Guardiola, who takes charge of his 100th Champions League match as Manchester City manager.
Despite their league setback, City remain authoritative in Europe. They sit on 10 points from four matches in the league phase, courtesy of three wins and a draw.
Their latest European outing – a commanding 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund – underlined their strength at the Etihad. The Sky Blues are unbeaten at home in the Champions League league phase, a run stretching 23 games, and have scored at least twice in each of their last seven.
Leverkusen’s continental campaign has been more erratic. They stand 21st in the league phase table with five points from one win, two draws and one defeat.
Under new head coach Kasper Hjulmand, appointed in September, Leverkusen have produced a strong domestic uptick, taking 16 of a possible 18 Bundesliga points in his first six matches. Their recent 3-1 win at Wolfsburg showcased that improvement, though it has yet to translate consistently into Europe.
Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 26.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels in the country.