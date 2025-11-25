Man City Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Find out when and where to watch the MCI vs LEV, Matchday 5 fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias celebrate after scoring during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League

  • Match at November 22 at Etihad Stadium

  • Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen available on SonyLIV and Sony TEN channels

Manchester City host German side Bayer Leverkusen at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in a pivotal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter. This Matchday 5 fixture will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between City and Leverkusen.

Man City enter the fixture on the back of a 2-1 English Premier League defeat at Newcastle United – a result that has made their domestic title defence much tougher.

The night also marks a personal milestone for Pep Guardiola, who takes charge of his 100th Champions League match as Manchester City manager.

Despite their league setback, City remain authoritative in Europe. They sit on 10 points from four matches in the league phase, courtesy of three wins and a draw.

Their latest European outing – a commanding 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund – underlined their strength at the Etihad. The Sky Blues are unbeaten at home in the Champions League league phase, a run stretching 23 games, and have scored at least twice in each of their last seven.

Leverkusen’s continental campaign has been more erratic. They stand 21st in the league phase table with five points from one win, two draws and one defeat.

Related Content
Related Content

Under new head coach Kasper Hjulmand, appointed in September, Leverkusen have produced a strong domestic uptick, taking 16 of a possible 18 Bundesliga points in his first six matches. Their recent 3-1 win at Wolfsburg showcased that improvement, though it has yet to translate consistently into Europe.

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 26.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Nowgam Kashmir Police Station Blast: Families And Houses Around The Area Become Collateral Damage

  4. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  5. India Cancels Flights After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Taliban Claims 10 Killed In Pakistani Air and Drone Strikes In Afghanistan

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry